US issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans after Iran strike: Check list of high-risk nations The US bombed three major nuclear sites -- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan -- in Iran earlier in the day, bringing itself into the Israel-Iran conflict.

Washington:

The United States has issued a 'Worldwide Caution Security Alert' for its citizens, a day after its military struck three key nuclear facilities in Iran. The US State Department issued a travel advisory for Americans, saying the conflict in the Middle East could put those traveling or living abroad at an increased security risk. The State Department advised Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution.

The US military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel's effort to destroy Iran's nuclear programme in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe. President Donald Trump said that US has 'completely and fully obliterated' Iran's nuclear facilities. Meanwhile, Iran has warned that any country aiding the US militarily or providing bases for strikes will be treated as a legitimate target. Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared that nations allowing US forces to operate from their soil against Iran "will be a legitimate target for our armed forces."

Worldwide Caution

Flagging potential travel disruptions and demonstrations, the US Department said, The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises US citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution. Please read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information, and any recent security alerts when planning travel at http://travel.state.gov/destination.”

Here's a list of high-risk nations

Lebanon: On June 22, 2025, the U.S. Department of State ordered the departure of family members and non-emergency U.S. government personnel from Lebanon due to the volatile and unpredictable security situation in the region. Due to ongoing regional events, we remind US citizens to continue to exercise caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments.

Over the past several days, the US Embassy notes some airlines have suspended or cancelled flights; however, Lebanese airspace and Beirut Airport are currently open and commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available but limited. Please check for available flight options from Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport.

Türkiye: Due to regional events, U.S. government personnel in Türkiye have been cautioned to maintain a low profile and instructed to avoid personal travel to the U.S. Consulate Adana consular district, which comprises Türkiye’s 22 southeasternmost provinces. Negative sentiment toward U.S. foreign policy may prompt actions against U.S. or Western interests in Türkiye. In the past, such activities have included demonstrations, calls for boycotts of U.S. businesses, anti-U.S. rhetoric, and graffiti. Large gatherings may result in enhanced police presence, road closures, and traffic disruptions. Any gathering, even those intended to be peaceful, could escalate and turn violent on short notice.

Saudi Arabia: Given reports of regional hostilities, the US Mission to Saudi Arabia has advised its personnel to exercise increased caution and limit non-essential travel to any military installations in the region. We recommend American citizens in the Kingdom do the same. The U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia continues to monitor the regional situation. We encourage all travelers to review our most recent Security Alerts, review any travel plans in case of disruptions, and make appropriate decisions for themselves and their families. At this time, U.S. Mission staffing and operations are unchanged, and consular services continue as normal. We advise all U.S. citizens to maintain a personal safety plan. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (http://step.state.gov) to receive the latest updates from the US Embassy.

Nigeria: Avoid unnecessary travel to Nigerian military and government facilities. Due to increased security concerns arising from current global developments, U.S. Mission Nigeria informs U.S. citizens that all U.S. Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from non-official travel to a Nigerian military site or other government venue in Abuja at this time.

