Washington:

The United States has issued a security warning to its citizens across the Middle East, urging them to remain alert amid growing threats from Iran-backed Houthi militants and reported Iranian attempts to target American officials and installations in the region. The advisory comes amid escalating hostilities, fresh security concerns and potential disruptions to air travel across parts of the region. In alerts circulated through multiple US diplomatic missions, the State Department cautioned Americans against underestimating the evolving security situation, warning that attacks and retaliatory actions could trigger further instability. Citizens have been advised to remain vigilant and keep track of official updates regarding flight cancellations, airspace restrictions and other travel-related disruptions.

"Americans in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target US government officials and facilities in the region. Be aware of potential alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions," the statement read.

US cites attacks in Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

The State Department also highlighted previous attacks involving Iranian forces and Iran-backed groups, citing strikes on US assets in Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia. The advisory noted that the attacks have affected civilian infrastructure, including airports, and resulted in casualties and significant travel disruptions. "The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly," the statement further read, stressing Washington's concerns about the deteriorating security environment across the Middle East.

The warning comes at a time when the region remains vulnerable to further military escalation, with attacks on strategic infrastructure and civilian facilities adding to concerns over the safety of residents, foreign nationals and travellers.

11 injured in attack on Riyadh Financial Centre tower, including 2 Indians

The US advisory comes on the same day as an attack reportedly targeted one of the towers of the Financial Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, leaving 11 people injured, including two Indian nationals. Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defence confirmed the incident in a statement posted on X, identifying the injured as two Saudi citizens, two Indian nationals, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptian nationals.

"The Civil Defence responded to an incident in which one of the towers of the Financial Centre in the city of Riyadh was subjected to a terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in (11) injuries. They are: two citizens, two residents of Indian nationality, (3) residents of Nepalese nationality, and (4) residents of Egyptian nationality," the Saudi Civil Defence said.

Why are the Houthis raising security concerns?

The Houthis, an armed group operating in Yemen and backed by Iran, have been involved in hostilities across the region, with attacks targeting infrastructure and other strategic sites. Such incidents have raised concerns over regional security, civilian safety and the potential impact on international travel. The US State Department has urged citizens to remain cautious and closely monitor official advisories as the situation evolves.

(With inputs from ANI)

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