June 11, 2026
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US-Iran War LIVE Updates: US hits multiple Iranian cities again, Tehran targets American bases in Gulf

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Since the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28, the conflict has rattled the global economy, pushed up energy prices and increased the cost of food and other essential goods worldwide.

Iran US LIVE
Iran US LIVE Image Source : AP
Tehran:

The US military said on Wednesday it had launched another round of strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would "pay the price" for stalled negotiations, raising fears that efforts to end the conflict could unravel.

US Central Command said in a social media post that American forces were striking "multiple targets in Iran" in response to what it described as Iran's "unwarranted and continued aggression."

The latest attacks came hours after Iran launched strikes against Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, all of which host US military personnel. The exchange marked the third time this week that tit-for-tat attacks have tested a fragile two-month ceasefire.

The strikes followed US action a day earlier after an Army helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, an incident Trump blamed on Iran. The president has repeatedly urged Tehran to agree to a deal to end the war and suggested earlier this week that an agreement could be reached within days.

Iranian media reported explosions in the southern cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Minab.

Despite weeks of heavy bombardment, Iran has continued to resist pressure, banking on its ability to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a vital route for global oil and natural gas shipments. US Central Command rejected Iranian claims that the waterway had been closed, saying commercial vessels were continuing to pass through the strait.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for the latest updates on the US-Iran war

Also read: US targets 'multiple' Iranian sites as situation escalates in Mideast; Hormuz closed again | 10 Points

 
 

Live updates :Iran US Israel War Middle East conflict news

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  • 7:17 AM (IST)Jun 11, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Trump's fiery message to Iran after fresh airstrikes

    US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, saying American military action would escalate unless Tehran agrees to a deal with Washington.

    The warning came after the United States launched a fresh round of strikes on multiple targets in Iran, which US Central Command (CENTCOM) described as "self-defence strikes" ordered by the president.

    According to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump was asked what would happen if Iran refused to sign an agreement.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Jun 11, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    'We will bring the region into hell for you': IRGC commander's threat to US

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force commander, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, warned that Tehran would retaliate across the region if the Strait of Hormuz is destabilised.

    According to Iranian state media, Mousavi said Iran would respond forcefully to any threat against the strategic waterway.

    “If you make the sacred Strait of Hormuz unsafe, we will bring the region into hell for you from across Iran,” he was quoted as saying.

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Jun 11, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What US Central Command said on Iran strikes

    US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that American forces carried out additional self-defence strikes against multiple targets in Iran on the orders of President Donald Trump.

    In a statement, CENTCOM said the attacks targeted Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communications systems and air defence sites across the country.

    The command added that assets from the US Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy conducted precision strikes on locations it said posed a threat to American forces and commercial shipping operating in regional waters.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Jun 11, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iran threatens shipping in Strait of Hormuz after US strikes

    Iran warned that vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz could come under fire following the latest US strikes, according to the country's top joint military command.

    Iranian media later reported that two ships were targeted after trying to pass through the strategically important waterway. However, US Central Command disputed claims that the strait had been effectively closed, saying commercial traffic continued to move through the route despite Iranian threats.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Jun 11, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Air raid sirens sound across Bahrain

    Air raid sirens were heard across Bahrain on Thursday, prompting authorities to urge residents to seek shelter amid rising regional tensions.

    In a brief alert, Bahrain's Interior Ministry advised the public to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location. Officials did not immediately provide details on the nature of the threat or what triggered the warning.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Jun 11, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Explosions reported across southern Iran as tensions escalate

    Iranian media reported explosions and air defence activity across several regions of the country as military tensions with the United States intensified.

    Blasts were reported in the southern cities and towns of Sirik, Minab, Kangan and Bandar Abbas, as well as on the islands of Qeshm and Hengam. No immediate information was available on casualties or the extent of the damage.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Jun 11, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    IRGC says aerospace and naval forces launched retaliatory operation

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Aerospace Force and Navy carried out a two-wave operation against US military positions across West Asia in retaliation for earlier American strikes.

    According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, the IRGC said 18 important facilities at bases hosting US forces were targeted during the operation. Reuters reported that the strikes were directed at military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Jun 11, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iran strikes US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait in retaliation

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it had targeted US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to the latest American strikes on Iran.

    In a statement carried by state-run IRNA, the IRGC said that during two waves of operations, 18 key US military targets at Ali and Ahmad air force bases were hit. The statement also claimed that Iranian forces struck and destroyed the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

    Earlier, Iranian media reported that Tehran had launched an attack on the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

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