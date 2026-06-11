US-Iran War LIVE Updates: US hits multiple Iranian cities again, Tehran targets American bases in Gulf

Tehran:

The US military said on Wednesday it had launched another round of strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would "pay the price" for stalled negotiations, raising fears that efforts to end the conflict could unravel.

US Central Command said in a social media post that American forces were striking "multiple targets in Iran" in response to what it described as Iran's "unwarranted and continued aggression."

The latest attacks came hours after Iran launched strikes against Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, all of which host US military personnel. The exchange marked the third time this week that tit-for-tat attacks have tested a fragile two-month ceasefire.

The strikes followed US action a day earlier after an Army helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, an incident Trump blamed on Iran. The president has repeatedly urged Tehran to agree to a deal to end the war and suggested earlier this week that an agreement could be reached within days.

Iranian media reported explosions in the southern cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Minab.

Despite weeks of heavy bombardment, Iran has continued to resist pressure, banking on its ability to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a vital route for global oil and natural gas shipments. US Central Command rejected Iranian claims that the waterway had been closed, saying commercial vessels were continuing to pass through the strait.

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Also read: US targets 'multiple' Iranian sites as situation escalates in Mideast; Hormuz closed again | 10 Points