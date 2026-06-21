'We made great progress:' JD Vance after high-level talks with Iran in Switzerland

Bern (Switzerland):

US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said that there is a significant progress in relationships between Washington and Tehran during the talks in Switzerland. Vance said that discussions had yielded positive responses on several fronts amid major disagreements over Lebanon and Strait of Hormuz.

The talks between United States (US) and Iran with the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan has been kicked off in Switzerland, Qatar's Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday. In a post on X, Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar said, "The State of Qatar announces, in its capacity as a mediator, the launch of the Lake Lucerne Summit and the first meeting of a high-level committee bringing together representatives of the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the two mediating states, the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, hoping that the meetings would lead to a comprehensive and lasting agreement addressing all issues covered by the memorandum of understanding."

The Qatar has set up specialized technical and expert working groups to negotiate the provisions of a final agreement covering all aspects of the memorandum of understanding, said official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari. As one of the mediating states, Qatar would continue working with Pakistan and all relevant parties to foster a positive environment that would enable the negotiations to achieve their objectives. He adds that the effort stemmed from Qatar's firm belief that dialogue and diplomacy remain the most effective means of resolving conflicts and settling disputes, he added.

The talks come days after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian agreed to an interim peace framework that provides a 60-day window for diplomatic negotiations. US Vice President JD Vance has travelled to Switzerland to lead the American side in what officials describe as the beginning of a longer process rather than a final breakthrough. The discussions are expected to take place near Lucerne and focus on some of the most sensitive issues between the two countries, including Iran's nuclear programme and regional security concerns.

Nuclear deal, regional funds - What can be expected?

The immediate goal for Washington is to establish a clear roadmap for future negotiations. According to reports, the United States wants Iran to allow United Nations inspectors access to its nuclear facilities, some of which were previously targeted during military operations involving the US and Israel.

Securing international inspections is seen as a key confidence-building measure and could help reduce concerns over Iran's nuclear activities. The visit would also provide the first detailed assessment of the facilities since the recent attacks.

In exchange for greater transparency, the United States is reportedly prepared to provide limited financial relief. This could begin with access to around $6 billion in Iranian funds currently frozen in Qatar. The funds are expected to be used for humanitarian purposes, including the purchase of food, medicine and other essential supplies. Such a move would signal goodwill from Washington while avoiding broader sanctions relief at this early stage.

Also Read | Nuclear deal, frozen funds, regional peace: What to expect from US-Iran talks in Switzerland?