US-Iran peace deal under shadow as Israeli strikes kill 16 in Lebanon

New Delhi:

Just a day after the United States and Iran announced a landmark peace agreement aimed at ending hostilities across the Middle East, southern Lebanon witnessed one of the deadliest nights in recent months. According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling killed at least 16 people across the Nabatieh district. Several others were reported injured, while some remain missing under the rubble.

The attacks reportedly targeted multiple towns and residential areas during the night. NNA described the assault as one of the most intense bombardments in the region in recent times. Israeli artillery shelling was reported in Nabatieh city, Kfar Jouz, Kfar Reman and Zebdine. Air strikes later hit Kfar Tibnit and the Rayhan heights.

At least eight people were killed in Nabatieh and Harouf. Four others died when a house between Al-Sharqiya and Doueir was struck. Another three people were killed in Kfar Sir. In a separate incident, an Israeli drone strike targeting a motorcycle near the Doueir municipality building killed one person and injured another.

Peace agreement had promised end of fighting

The violence comes just one day after the United States and Iran signed a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was presented as a roadmap for peace in the Middle East. One of the key points of the agreement states that all military operations and hostilities, including those in Lebanon, should stop immediately and permanently.

The agreement was digitally signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and was described by officials as a "gentlemen's agreement" aimed at reducing tensions across the region.

What the US-Iran deal includes

Apart from calling for an end to fighting, the agreement includes several major commitments. The United States has agreed to begin lifting restrictions and sanctions on Iran, while Iran has pledged not to develop nuclear weapons and to cooperate with international nuclear inspections.

The deal also outlines plans for economic cooperation, reconstruction funding for Iran and efforts to restore maritime trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

The deadly strikes in Lebanon, coming less than 24 hours after the peace agreement was unveiled, are likely to raise fresh questions about how quickly stability can be achieved in the region.

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