US, Iran digitally sign peace deal to end Middle East war, reopen Hormuz | Top Updates

Paris:

Following days of intense talks and negotiations, the United States (US) and Iran have signed the peace deal to end the over three-month-long conflict in the Middle East, confirmed President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time). The deal was signed digitally by Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

"It's signed," Trump told reporters while leaving Versailles. "I signed it in Versailles. Just signed it."

Iran confirmed the deal has been signed, while insisting that it highlights the 'failure' of the US. It, though, cautioned that the real test begins now as the agreement now needs to be implemented. It is worth mentioning that the agreement will give the two sides 60 days to negotiate the final terms of the agreement.

"The text of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was finalised with the signatures of the presidents -- now it is time to test the implementation of the agreement," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei was quoted by state-run broadcaster Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) as saying.