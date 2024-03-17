US: Indian student from Andhra found dead in abandoned car in forest, ninth death so far

Follow us on Image Source : @TELUGUSCRIBE/X Paruchuri Abhijit

Washington: Another Indian student had a tragic end in the United States. According to reports, 20-year-old Paruchuri Abhijit, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district was allegedly killed and his body was found inside an abandoned car in a forest on March 11. The latest killing of an Indian student came amid a series of recent reports where students faced brutal attacks which sometimes led to death.

Quoting family members, the Times of India, said Abhijit was the only child of Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi. Since childhood, he had been a brilliant student. When he secured a seat at Boston University for his further studies, his mother was reluctant to send her children to foreign. However, after much effort, Abhijit persuaded her mother to study abroad. Now, his dead body was found inside a car.

As of now, the motive for his murder is not clear but local media reports claimed the Indian student was killed due to some monetary issue with his fellow students at the university. His laptop was also reportedly stolen.

Indian students killed so sar

It is worth mentioning attacks on Indians, especially on students, soared tremendously in recent years. This was the ninth incident where an Indian student died in America this year. Earlier in January, 19-year-old Neel Acharya, who had been reported missing, was found dead on the Purdue University West Lafayette campus. Acharya was a US citizen. Authorities have said that there was no trauma or significant injuries found during the autopsy on Acharya and "no foul play is suspected at this time". In January this year, 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia. Similarly, another Indian student, Syed Mazahir Ali, hailing from Hyderabad and pursuing a Master' in information technology, was chased and brutally attacked by three unidentified men in Chicago.

US administration assures safety

Amid a series of attacks on Indian students in the United States, a top envoy from the Biden administration reacted and assured that the American government is working in order to make the place safer for the Indian diaspora. US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti acknowledged the "unfortunate" deaths of Indian students and emphasised that the President Joe Biden-led government would make sure to make the country a wonderful place to study while keeping the safety agenda on top priority.

"Our heart always is touched when any tragedy, whether it is a life taken by somebody or any violence, no matter who they are," Ambassador Garcetti said on the sideline of the event.

"We are very committed to making sure that Indians know that the United States is a wonderful place to study and to be safe," added the US envoy.

Further, he admitted that tragedies could happen in any corner of the world but emphasised that the US has been the favoured destination for Indian students for education. Underscoring the recent incidents of deaths, Garcetti asserted it was the duty of the American government to work collaboratively with their Indian counterpart to ensure the safety of the diaspora staying in the US.

Also Read: Indian-American student Sameer Kamath at Purdue died by suicide, autopsy report confirms