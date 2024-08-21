'Disturbing on many levels': Indian doctor arrested in US for taking pictures of naked adults and children

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Washington: In a disturbing incident, an Indian doctor in Michigan has been arrested after being charged with multiple sex crimes for allegedly taking hundreds of nude images and videos of children and women over several years. Oumair Aejaz was arrested on August 8 and was being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Aejaz was arrested when hidden cameras were located in a variety of settings from bathrooms, changing areas, hospital rooms, and even his own home where he would record children as young as 2 years old in varying states of undress. Aejaz was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, four counts of capturing an image of an unclothed person and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Authorities became aware of his offences after his wife came forward with disturbing materials. He also allegedly recorded sexual encounters with numerous women who were unconscious or asleep, the Oakland County Sheriff said on Tuesday. The current charges involve images taken of a two-year-old, a four-year-old and two women at a children’s swim school in Oakland County.

'Disturbing on so many levels'

Sheriff Mike Bouchard said it will take at least six months to fully probe the case as there could be more such videos. "It goes from a two-year-old to a grown woman. The victimisation is so broad and the perversion so great, we're just beginning to wrap our arms around it... It's disturbing on so many levels," he added. Authorities suspect there could be many more victims as investigators review thousands of videos found at his home in Rochester Hills.

County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said, "On August 13, the defendant’s wife produced materials that were concerning. The Oakland County sheriff’s office immediately executed a search warrant and confiscated more devices and has sifted through really jarring, alarming images and they’re still doing that."

So far, investigators have confiscated six computers, four cellphones and 15 external storage devices. One hard drive alone has 13,000 videos, Bouchard said. The Sheriff compared the case to that of Larry Nassar, a disgraced sports doctor who is serving decades in prison for molesting girls and women – including some of the nation’s top gymnasts – for years under the guise of medical treatment.

Suspect believed to have assaulted patients

Bouchard said Aejaz, a resident of India working in the US on a visa, is a contracted doctor “that went to different locations for a company, rather than having his own specific practice”. Moreover, McDonald said Aejaz also preyed on well-respected institutions and hospitals, which she said have been cooperative.

Aejaz came to the US around 2011 for an internship in Michigan and relocated to Alabama in 2018 before moving back to Oakland County. He worked at hospitals in several counties in southeastern Michigan, triggering fears that the case may stretch to other states and possibly even other countries.

Many of the allegations stem from Aejaz allegedly recording a mother and her kids inside a changing room at the Goldfish Swimming Club in 2023. He is also believed to have assaulted patients inside hospital rooms. Aejaz's work history shows he was employed at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township and Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc.

