US: Indian-American lawyer Harmeet Dhillon offers 'Ardas' at Republican event in Trump's presence | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (RNC) Indian American lawyer Harmeet Dhillon offering 'Ardas' for ex-US President Donald Trump.

Milwaukee: In a poignant display of faith and respect, an Indian American lawyer was observed performing the Ardas, a solemn Sikh prayer, before former US Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention (RNC). Harmeet Dhillon, the former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party, performed the event in Trump's presence following an assassination attempt on the latter a few days back.

"These last 48 hours have been some of the most intense, yet most prayerful of our lives. The heinous attack on President Trump and his supporters made all of us pause, and seek answers in comfort. I come from a family of Sikh immigrants and I'm honoured to share with you, my fellow Republicans and guests tonight, a prayer from my faith and tradition practised by over 25 million worldwide," she said at the event.

"We recite the Ardas prayer before any new endeavour, giving thanks to God and ask him for his protection and help uphold the values of humility, truth, courage, service and justice for all," she said. As she began reciting the prayer, several Republican delegates and supporters closed their eyes, folded their hands and joined her, as Trump looked on.

Watch the video:

"Dear Waheguru, our one true God, we thank you for creating America as a unique haven on this Earth, where all people are free to worship according to their faith. We seek your blessings and guidance for our beloved country. Please bless our people with wisdom as they vote for the upcoming election and please bless with humility, honesty, skill and integrity all those who conduct the election," she said after the prayer.

She also mentioned the "tireless and uplifting spirit" of Trump in the face of "violent adversity" and thanked God for protecting his life, thanking his values of "Nirbhay" (fearlessness) and the absence of hate. Her comments were received by loud cheers and applause.

Harmeet Dhillon, 55 was born in a Sikh family in Chandigarh and immigrated to the United States. She has experience working on matters involving intellectual property, unfair competition, civil rights, employment discrimination and others, and also has her own law firm. She was once a lawyer to Trump and co-chaired the Women for Trump organisation.

Trump's first public appearance

Trump made his first public appearance following his close brush with death as he arrived at the Republican National Convention (RNC) with a bandaged ear, hours after he was formally announced as the party's nominee in the upcoming November 5 elections, where he would take on President Joe Biden. Trump's arrival was marked by overwhelming cheers from the delegates and appeared visibly emotional.

Trump came with a bandaged ear following the assassination attempt on Saturday. The 78-year-old former President walked up the steps, pumped his fists, clapped and thanked the crowd. He also greeted Vance and other delegates at the RNC event. Trump is due to formally accept the party's nomination in a prime-time speech on Thursday. "The man is tough," Florida delegate Ed Shoemaker said.

Trump is due to formally accept the party's nomination in a prime-time speech on Thursday (July 18) and will face Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 5 election. "I'm so thankful," said Rebecca Bextel, an alternate delegate to the convention for Wyoming. "I'm so thankful that he's willing to fight for this country."

Meanwhile, Trump also picked Ohio Senator and one-time fierce critic JD Vance as his vice presidential running mate. "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio," he announced on Truth Social Platform.

Vance, 39, was a fierce Trump critic in 2016 but has since become one of the former president's staunchest defenders, embracing his false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud. After the announcement by Trump, Vance emerged on the convention floor with his Indian American wife Usha Chilukuri Vance, who traces her origins to Andhra Pradesh, and shook hands with delegates.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Trump makes first public appearance at Republican event with bandaged ear after assassination bid | WATCH