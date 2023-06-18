US: 17 people shot during street takeover in Illinois

As many as 17 people were shot during an illegal street takeover in Willowbrook near Chicago. Local media reports indicate that shots were fired into a crowd of about 200 or 300 people and at around 12:30 am on Sunday.
Further details are awaited...
As many as 17 people were shot during an illegal street takeover in Willowbrook near Chicago. Local media reports indicate that shots were fired into a crowd of about 200 or 300 people and at around 12:30 am on Sunday.
Further details are awaited...
Top News
Related World News
Latest News