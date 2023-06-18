Sunday, June 18, 2023
     
US: 17 people shot during street takeover in Illinois

As many as 17 people were shot during an illegal street takeover in Willowbrook near Chicago.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Chicago Updated on: June 18, 2023 16:08 IST
US: 17 people shot during street takeover
Image Source : AP US: 17 people shot during street takeover

As many as 17 people were shot during an illegal street takeover in Willowbrook near Chicago. Local media reports indicate that shots were fired into a crowd of about 200 or 300 people and at around 12:30 am on Sunday. 

Further details are awaited...

