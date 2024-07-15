US: Four human bird flu infections found in Colorado, health dept warns H5N1 could cause pandemic

Monday, July 15, 2024
     
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that human infections from H5N1 avian flu could lead to severe illness and potentially trigger a pandemic if the virus mutates to facilitate efficient human-to-human transmission.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Colorado Updated on: July 15, 2024 10:59 IST
Colorado confirms four human bird flu infections, fifth suspected
Image Source : REUTERS Representational Image

Colorado reported four confirmed infections of H5N1 bird flu virus in poultry workers, and is checking on the status of a fifth suspected case, health authorities said on Sunday. Human infections with H5N1 avian flu could cause severe disease and even a pandemic if the virus were to change and acquire the ability to spread easily between people, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.

The CDC has confirmed four of the Colorado cases, the state's public health department said, with a fifth pending confirmation by the agency, which is supporting further investigation of the matter.

"Samples for a fifth worker were presumptive positive at the state laboratory on Saturday and will be sent to CDC for confirmation," it said in a statement. The workers showed mild symptoms, from conjunctivitis, or pink-eye, to respiratory signs, it said, though none were in hospital.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

