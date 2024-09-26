'Hindus go back': BAPS Temple vandalised with hate message graffiti in US, second incident in 10 days

Follow us on Image Source : BAPS Members of the Hindu community gathered at BAPS Temple in Sacramento for a peace prayer.

Washington: The BAPS Hindu Temple in Sacramento was vandalised and defaced with expletive-laden graffiti saying "Hindus go back!" on Wednesday, less than 10 days after a similar act of vandalism took place at the BAPS Mandir in New York. The incident prompted concerns among the local Hindu community and in response, the community had expressed their commitment to standing united against hate.

"Less than 10 days after the desecration of the @BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: “Hindus go back!” We stand united against hate with prayers for peace," the BAPS Public Affairs said in a post on X.

This came after the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, was vandalised on September 17. Condemning the desecration of the temple, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said it was "deeply saddened" by the incident and said similar incidents have taken place at various Hindu Temples across North America.

BAPS calls the incident a 'hate crime'

"Our condemnation of hate remains resolute; our sadness has only deepened; and our prayers for all, including those with hate in their heart, have grown stronger," BAPS said in a statement. "BAPS is working with law enforcement authorities on this hate crime."

"The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento is home to a vibrant Hindu community engaged in numerous activities and projects to support the larger community. We are and shall remain an integral part of this community’s fabric," it added. The temple community in response to the incident gathered for a prayer ceremony and called for peace and unity.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, sheriff deputies responded to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mather, near Rancho Cordova, where the graffiti was discovered. Deputies also said that vandals had also cut water lines at the property.

Responding to the vandalism, Ami Bera, an American physician and politician serving as a member of the US House of Representatives from California, said," There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in #SacramentoCounty. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community. All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected."

Hindu temple vandalised in New York

The Consulate General of India in New York had earlier condemned the desecration of the BAPS temple in the city earlier this month, saying it had raised the matter with the US authorities from prompt action against the perpetrators of the "heinous act". BAPS community members gathered at the site of the desecration to offer prayers for peace and unity and were supported by local, state and federal leaders representing Long Island. BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj has offered his prayers for peace and harmony on the occasion.

US Representative Tom Suozzi, who was one of the leaders at the site to offer prayers for peace and unity, said he was "appalled" by the "hideous acts of vandalism" targeting the temple. "Such acts of vandalism, bigotry, and hate are happening far too often because of inflammatory rhetoric by national leaders, extremism, and lack of accountability. Acts like these are un-American and contradict the core values of our nation," he added on X.

Earlier, a BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Edmonton, Canada was defaced with anti-India graffiti threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya. Notably, there have been a series of attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, previously attributed to pro-Khalistani groups, that threatened to further strain the frosty relations between India and Canada.

