US grounds all departing flights nationwide, leaving thousands of travellers stranded

Washington:

The United States grounded all departing flights nationwide on Friday (local time) after a communications failure disrupted air traffic control centres, causing widespread travel disruptions across the country. This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that, the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

FAA technicians investigating issue

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy confirmed the development in a post on X, saying the FAA had ordered the ground stop after a communication issue affected air traffic control operations nationwide.

"The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all US airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them," Duffy stated.

The FAA also confirmed that the disruption was caused by a temporary telecommunications outage and said flights had been halted as a precautionary measure. "There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis," the FAA said in a post on X.

11,000 flights delayed or cancelled

According to the reports, approximately 7,000 flights were either delayed or cancelled following the ground stop.

The communication disruption reportedly affected all 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centres across the United States, which are responsible for guiding aircraft, particularly incoming flights, within their respective regions.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, around 4,042 flights were airborne and headed towards US airports when the ground stop was issued.

Meanwhile, US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication that the nationwide aviation disruption had been triggered by a threat to the country.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Mullin assured that all flights had been accounted for and passengers were safe, while cautioning that resolving the disruption could take time. "Everybody’s safe. The flights are accounted for," he said, adding, "This is not another 9/11."

He further stated, "It's going to take some time."

Mullin also said authorities had not ruled out any possible explanation for the telecommunications outage, including a potential connection with the planned rollout of a new artificial intelligence tool intended to assist air traffic controllers.

When asked whether the AI tool could have contributed to the disruption, he said, "You just can’t rule out anything at this point. We are going through that process."

US President Donald Trump was also briefed on the situation, Mullin confirmed.

(With ANI, AP inputs)

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