US forms 20-member task force to disrupt land routes supplying weapons to Iran

The US military will create a 20-member task force to find ways to disrupt land routes to Iran that are used for shipments of weapons and illicit materials. As per the US military, the new CENTCOM team will coordinate with other US government agencies on preventing the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

"The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea," Adm. Brad Cooper said. "Strengthening CENTCOM's collaboration with US interagency partners will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," he added.

US to resume strikes on Iran?

The midterm elections were a setback for the Republicans after the Democrats winning a control of the US House and the Senate. But despite a drubbing, it does not seem that President Donald Trump is looking to ease the situation in the Middle East. In fact, he held crucial meetings with the national security team on Thursday, holding deliberations on whether to resume strikes on Iran.

According to a report by Fox News, the meetings were held at the White House on Wednesday and Thursday. During the meeting, officials told Trump about November 9, which marks a new Moon in the Middle East, which means there would be "little moonlight". The conditions, therefore, would be "favorable for military operations", officials said, indicating a resumption of strikes.

Coincidently, the 80-year-old Republican leader said on Thursday that he would soon make a decision on whether the US should resume the strikes. The Israelis have kept urging the Americans to relaunch the strikes, which has caused differences between the two sides, as many Republicans have blamed the ongoing conflict for their loss in the midterms.

"I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I'll have to... You'll know soon enough," Trump, who is in his second term, told reporters at the Oval Office. "We'll make a decision, do we want to go further and just certify it by certifying it, meaning where it'll never happen again? ... I think it'll take them 25 years to rebuild the country."

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