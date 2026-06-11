US forces confirm attack on third ship with Indian crew in Gulf of Oman, release video | Watch

Washington:

The US forces on Thursday confirmed they had struck the Guinea-Bissau-flagged oil tanker MT Jalveer, carrying 20 Indian seafarers, in the Gulf of Oman, claiming that the ship had violated the US blockade against Iran in the region.

According to the Central Command (CENTCOM), the American forces fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship's engine room to stop its movement at around 11:20 pm ET on June 10 after the vessel violated the blockade against Iran by attempting to transport Iranian oil.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) acted against a Guinea-Bissau-flagged M/T Jalveer as it attempted to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US Forces," CENTCOM said in a statement.

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According to sources, there are a total of 20 Indian sailors on board who are safe following the incident.

India condemns attacks on ships

India has strongly condemned the attacks on tankers manned by Indian seafarers in the Gulf in the last few days. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "There have been several incidents involving Indian seafarers in West Asia in the last few days. We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafarers' community. We need not re-emphasise this point."

"Yesterday, we condemned the attack on a ship off the coast of Oman in which, unfortunately, we lost three Indian nationals. We had summoned the US CDA here to register a strong protest. The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. These attacks must cease and end. We also call for dialogue and diplomacy so that we can have an early return to peace and stability in the region," Jaiswal added.

Third ship attacked in Oman

This is the third such incident that has happened recently. The first incident happened on June 8 when a fire broke out on MT Marivex, likely due to a strike. The tanker had 24 crew members in total, who were all Indians, and they were rescued safely.

The second incident happened on June 10 when tanker MT Settebello, a Palau-flagged vessel, was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel had 24 crew members. Of them, 21 were rescued, but three died due to the attack, confirmed the government.

"Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered," Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday, adding that the government stands in support with the family of the deceased.

India also summoned the US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks over the attack and said that commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted, and navigation in the sea must remain free, even as situation remains tensed in the Middle East.

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