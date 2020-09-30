US fighter jet F-35B crashes after colliding with refueling tanker over Imperial County in California

Image Source : FILE PHOTO A US Air Force F-35B fighter jet crashed after it collided with refueling tanker over Imperial County in California.

A US Air Force F-35B fighter jet crashed on Tuesday after it collided with refueling tanker over Imperial County in California.

The pilot of the fighter jet was ejected and is being provided with medical assitance while crew of the refueling jet KC-130J is also safe, a US Marine unit informed.

The crash took place at around 4 pm when F-35B was making contact with KC-130J during air-to-air refueling evolution.

The incident happened over Imperial County, California. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the marines unit said.

