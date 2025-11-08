US expands visa restrictions: Diabetes, Obesity and chronic illnesses now grounds for denial This expands the criteria beyond communicable diseases, giving consular officials broader authority to reject applicants based on health and financial capacity to cover treatment.

New Delhi:

The Trump administration has issued new guidance allowing US visa officers to deny visas and green cards to foreign nationals based on certain medical conditions, including diabetes, obesity, and heart disease, officials said. The directive, sent by the US State Department to embassies and consulates worldwide, marks a significant shift in the country’s immigration policy.

Health conditions now factor in visa decisions

The guidance instructs visa officers to consider applicants ineligible if their medical conditions or age suggest they could become a “public charge”, meaning a potential financial burden on the US. Conditions cited include cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, metabolic and neurological disorders, mental health issues, and diabetes.

The memo specifically notes obesity, which can lead to asthma, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure, as a factor that could result in expensive, long-term medical care. Visa officers are asked to assess whether applicants have the financial means to cover medical costs over their lifetime without relying on government assistance.

Family health also considered

The directive allows consular officers to review the health of an applicant’s dependents. Officials are instructed to evaluate if any family member has disabilities, chronic illnesses, or special needs that could prevent the applicant from maintaining employment, potentially making the applicant a public charge.

Broad Expansion of "Public Charge" rule

Historically, health screenings for US visas focused on communicable diseases such as tuberculosis. This new guidance significantly broadens the scope, linking chronic, non-communicable illnesses to visa eligibility. Immigration advocates have warned that the policy could grant consular officers sweeping authority to make subjective health judgments without medical expertise.

Impact on immigration

Experts say the rule could reduce legal immigration for older applicants and those with common chronic conditions, while potentially affecting permanent residents more than temporary visitors, although technically it applies to all visa categories, including tourist (B-1/B-2) and student (F-1) visas.

This move is being seen as part of the Trump administration’s broader crackdown on immigration, further tightening the criteria for entry into the United States and linking an applicant’s health directly to their eligibility to live in the country.

Key takeaways:

Visa officers can now deny entry based on chronic illnesses and obesity.

Applicants’ family members’ health may also be considered.

The policy expands the “public charge” rule beyond communicable diseases.

Could significantly impact older immigrants and those with long-term medical conditions.

This directive represents one of the most aggressive expansions of the US immigration policy in recent decades.