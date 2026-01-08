Advertisement
  3. US exits from 66 international organisations: Here's the full list of bodies Trump administration is leaving

Several of these organisations focus on climate, labor, migration and other issues that the Trump administration has termed as catering to diversity and woke initiatives.

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : AP
Washington:

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organisations, including the UN's population agency and the UN treaty that establishes international climate negotiations, as the US further retreats from global cooperation. The order, signed on Wednesday, covers 35 non-UN organisations and 31 United Nations entities, the White House said.

It said the organisations promote "radical climate policies, global governance, and ideological programs that conflict with US sovereignty and economic strength". Several of these focus on climate, labor, migration, and other issues that the Trump administration has termed as catering to diversity and woke initiatives.

Here is a list of all the agencies that the US is exiting, according to the White House:

Non-UN organizations (35)

S.No.

Non-UN organizations
1. 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact
2. Colombo Plan Council
3. Commission for Environmental Cooperation
4. Education Cannot Wait
5. European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats
6. Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories
7. Freedom Online Coalition
8. Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund
9. Global Counterterrorism Forum
10. Global Forum on Cyber Expertise
11. Global Forum on Migration and Development
12. Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research
13. Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development
14. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
15. Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services
16. International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property
17. International Cotton Advisory Committee
18. International Development Law Organization
19. International Energy Forum
20. International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies
21. International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance
22. International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law
23. International Lead and Zinc Study Group
24. International Renewable Energy Agency
25. International Solar Alliance
26. International Tropical Timber Organization
27. International Union for Conservation of Nature
28. Pan American Institute of Geography and History
29. Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation
30. Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia
31. Regional Cooperation Council
32. Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century
33. Science and Technology Center in Ukraine
34. Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme
35. Venice Commission of the Council of Europe

UN organizations (31)

S.No. United Nations organizations
1. Department of Economic and Social Affairs
2. UN Economic and Social Council, or ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Africa
3. ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean
4. ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific
5. ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia
6. International Law Commission
7. International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals
8. International Trade Centre
9. Office of the Special Representative of the secretary-general for Children in Armed Conflict
10. Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict
11. Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children
12. Peacebuilding Commission
13. Peacebuilding Fund
14. Permanent Forum on People of African Descent
15. UN Alliance of Civilizations
16. UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries
17. UN Conference on Trade and Development
18. UN Democracy Fund
19. UN Energy
20. UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women
21. UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
22. UN Human Settlements Programme
23. UN Institute for Training and Research
24. UN Oceans
25. UN Population Fund
26. UN Register of Conventional Arms
27. UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination
28. UN System Staff College
29. UN Water
30. UN University
31. Office of the Special Adviser on Africa

