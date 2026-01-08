US exits from 66 international organisations: Here's the full list of bodies Trump administration is leaving Several of these organisations focus on climate, labor, migration and other issues that the Trump administration has termed as catering to diversity and woke initiatives.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organisations, including the UN's population agency and the UN treaty that establishes international climate negotiations, as the US further retreats from global cooperation. The order, signed on Wednesday, covers 35 non-UN organisations and 31 United Nations entities, the White House said.

It said the organisations promote "radical climate policies, global governance, and ideological programs that conflict with US sovereignty and economic strength". Several of these focus on climate, labor, migration, and other issues that the Trump administration has termed as catering to diversity and woke initiatives.

Here is a list of all the agencies that the US is exiting, according to the White House:

Non-UN organizations (35)

S.No. Non-UN organizations 1. 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact 2. Colombo Plan Council 3. Commission for Environmental Cooperation 4. Education Cannot Wait 5. European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats 6. Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories 7. Freedom Online Coalition 8. Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund 9. Global Counterterrorism Forum 10. Global Forum on Cyber Expertise 11. Global Forum on Migration and Development 12. Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research 13. Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development 14. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 15. Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services 16. International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property 17. International Cotton Advisory Committee 18. International Development Law Organization 19. International Energy Forum 20. International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies 21. International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance 22. International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law 23. International Lead and Zinc Study Group 24. International Renewable Energy Agency 25. International Solar Alliance 26. International Tropical Timber Organization 27. International Union for Conservation of Nature 28. Pan American Institute of Geography and History 29. Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation 30. Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia 31. Regional Cooperation Council 32. Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century 33. Science and Technology Center in Ukraine 34. Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme 35. Venice Commission of the Council of Europe

UN organizations (31)

S.No. United Nations organizations 1. Department of Economic and Social Affairs 2. UN Economic and Social Council, or ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Africa 3. ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean 4. ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific 5. ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia 6. International Law Commission 7. International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals 8. International Trade Centre 9. Office of the Special Representative of the secretary-general for Children in Armed Conflict 10. Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict 11. Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children 12. Peacebuilding Commission 13. Peacebuilding Fund 14. Permanent Forum on People of African Descent 15. UN Alliance of Civilizations 16. UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries 17. UN Conference on Trade and Development 18. UN Democracy Fund 19. UN Energy 20. UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women 21. UN Framework Convention on Climate Change 22. UN Human Settlements Programme 23. UN Institute for Training and Research 24. UN Oceans 25. UN Population Fund 26. UN Register of Conventional Arms 27. UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination 28. UN System Staff College 29. UN Water 30. UN University 31. Office of the Special Adviser on Africa

