Trump calls Biden a 'crooked, dumb son of b****' while ranting about immigration policy I VIDEO

Former US President Donald Trump labelled his successor Joe Biden a 'dumb son of a b***h' at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. 'We have somebody that's not at the top of his game, never was at the top of a game, never was. We have a guy who is a dumb son of a bitch,' he said while addressing the crowd.

The cuss words from the former President, who has been facing multiple lawsuits including the classified document case, came as he had been speaking about immigration policy and border protection framed under his sucessor.

Also, Trump referred to Biden as 'crooked Joe Biden,' and 'the most corrupt president in American history'. 'They waited two and a half, almost three years, so that they could bring this up right in the middle of my presidential election because it’s election interference. They’re crooked people. You know they’re not indicting me; they’re indicting you. I just happen to be standing in their way that’s all it is," Daily Mail quoted Trump as saying.

'Until the FBI, DOJ, and IRS hand over every scrap of paper, they have on the Biden Crime Families' corrupt businesses dealings. We have to know, and the public deserves to know,' he added.

Not the first time for Americal leaders

It is not the first time American leaders pronounced abusive words in public. Earlier, when French President Emmanuel Macron visited China, he asserted similar words for the 46th US President. Earlier in January last year, Biden was heard calling a reporter from the Fox channel a "stupid son of a b***h" on a hot microphone following a White House event. The President’s profane remark came as reporters were shouting questions on efforts to lower the prices of daily commodities. "It's a great asset – more inflation," Biden deadpanned. "What a stupid son of a b***."

