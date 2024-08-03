'Look forward...': Trump agrees to debate Kamala Harris on September 4, refers to her nomination as 'coup'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

US Elections 2024: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump agreed to debate Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on September 4, saying that her selection as the party's candidate was "unconstitutional' and that he was leading her in polls. This came after the US Vice President officially secured enough votes from Democratic colleagues to become the party's nominee for President.

"I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest," Trump announced on his Truth Social platform.

Trump went on to say that the debate will take place on FoxNews in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in the presence of a full arena audience. He also said President Joe Biden was treated "horribly" by his own party and referred to his replacement by Harris as a "coup".

"As everyone knows, the Democrats have Unconstitutionally taken a Candidate, who was acknowledged to be defeated, and unceremoniously replaced him with a new Candidate. This has never been done before, and is a Threat to Democracy, but I am totally prepared to accept the results of this “coup,” and replace Joe on the Debate stage with Crazy Kamala Harris," the former President added. "I look forward to meeting and debating Kamala Harris on September 4th. This date is convenient and appropriate in that it is just prior to the September 6th start of Early Voting in the 2024 Presidential Election."

Trump's earlier statements on debating Harris

Harris had responded last month that she was "ready" after Fox News proposed the presidential debate between the two candidates on September 17. After Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 and backed Harris, Trump said he would not debate her because she was not the official candidate.

"I want to do a debate. But I also can say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is," he told Fox News on Monday. “The answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it." Trump has skipped debates before, including all the 2024 Republican presidential primary debates.

Harris campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa had then accused Trump of continuing to dodge a face-off with his likely opponent. “It's clear from tonight's question-dodging: He's scared he'll have to defend his running mate's weird attacks on women or his own calls to end elections in America in a debate against the vice president,” Moussa said.

Harris becomes Democratic presidential nominee

Meanwhile, Harris officially secured the required votes to become the party's presidential nominee, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison announced on Friday. This marks a historic achievement as Harris becomes the first woman of colour to top a major party’s presidential ticket.

The voting process, which began on Thursday and will conclude on Monday, saw Harris crossing the majority threshold early, prompting celebrations within her campaign. "I am honoured to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. I will officially accept the nomination next week. This campaign is about people coming together, fueled by love of country, to fight for the best of who we are," Harris said during a call with supporters.

The Democratic National Convention delegates are participating in a secure email voting process, a method adopted after President Joe Biden's unexpected decision not to seek re-election. Harris, who has not yet selected her running mate, is expected to conduct interviews with potential candidates over the weekend. The culmination of this virtual vote marks the nearing end of a turbulent nomination process.

Harris' entry in the political fray has re-energised a campaign that had faltered badly amid Democrats' doubts about Biden's chances of defeating Trump or his ability to continue to govern should he succeed. Harris, the first Black woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president, raised more than $100 million in the 36 hours after Biden decided to drop out of the race. She raised over $200 million after announcing her candidacy, far more than Trump's $138.7 million in July.

Became Democratic nominee in least Democratic way: Trump campaign

Trump's campaign claimed Harris became the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in the "least democratic way" possible, a process "reminiscent of communist China". “Kamala Harris - the least popular vice president in modern US history - has just officially been installed as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president without a single vote cast in her name,” it said.

Trump pledged to "unleash hell" on Harris in a mass e-mail to her supporters, days after he attacked her racial identity by saying that she "became a black person" for political gain. Speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists on Wednesday, Trump claimed that Harris has always downplayed her Black identity. "She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black, until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black," said Trump.

"So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black? Because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and became a Black person, and I think somebody should look into that too, when you ask and continue in a very hostile, nasty tone," Trump said at the event. Harris said Trump's remarks showed "divisiveness and disrespect" and asserted that the American people "deserved better".

(with inputs from agencies)