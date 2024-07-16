US: Trump picks Ohio Senator and one-time critic JD Vance as vice presidential running mate | Who is he?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS JD Vance has been nominated as Donald Trump's running mate in the US elections.

US Elections 2024: Former US President Donald Trump, who has officially been announced the Republican nominee for the November 5 elections, has picked Ohio Senator and one-time fierce critic JD Vance as his vice presidential running mate. "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio," he announced on Truth Social Platform.

Vance, 39, was a fierce Trump critic in 2016 but has since become one of the former president's staunchest defenders, embracing his false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud. After the announcement by Trump, Vance emerged on the convention floor with his Indian American wife Usha Chilukuri Vance, who traces her origins to Andhra Pradesh, and shook hands with delegates. He is due to address the convention on Wednesday.

"As Vice President, JD will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," Trump further wrote. Also in the running for Trump's running mate were Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. Vance remains deeply popular with the Republican candidate's base and his nomination was received with overwhelming applause from the party's supporters.

About JD Vance, who once compared Trump to Hitler

James David Vance was born in an impoverished Middletown, Ohio and served in Iraq as part of the US Marines. He won a scholarship to Yale Law School and worked as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley and is a prominent conservative voice. He rose to national fame with his 2016 bestseller "Hillbilly Elegy", which was positively received by the Trump family. However, Vance was not always so supportive and close to Trump.

In 2016, Vance was a fierce critic of Trump, calling him an "idiot" and saying he was "reprehensible." Vance also described himself as "never Trumper", and his stalwart loyalty to the former President has puzzled many - including Democrats who have accused him of being driven by opportunism. Vance also criticised Trump's racist rhetoric, saying he could be “America's Hitler.”

However, Vance abruptly changed his tone and lauded Trump's achievements as president when he met him in 2021. After being elected, Vance became a fierce Trump ally on Capitol Hill, defending Trump's policies and demeanour. The Ohio Senator is married to Indian-American Usha Chilukuri, with whom he has three children.

'A clone of Trump': Biden

Vance has attracted significant backlash from Democrats on several issues, such as when he expressed support for a national 15-week abortion ban during his Senate run, which he later softened on Ohio voters overwhelmingly backed a 2023 abortion rights amendment. He also supported Trump's claims that the 2020 elections were marred by widespread electoral fraud.

Vance has also been one of the most vocal opponents of continued aid to Ukraine in the Senate, a stance at odds with many Republican legislative leaders. He also served as a bridge between Trump associates and wealthy Silicon Valley donors, many of whom have opened their wallets to Trump this election.

The Ohio native said there was no "Eureka" moment that changed his views on Trump. Rather, he gradually realized that his opposition to the former president was rooted in style rather than substance. He agreed with Trump's contentions that free trade had hollowed out middle America by crushing domestic manufacturing and that the nation's leaders were too quick to get involved in foreign wars.

“He's a clone of Trump on the issues,” Biden told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base shortly before Vance was picked as Trump's vice presidential running mate. “I don't see any difference.” Among those who had privately advocated for Vance, according to several sources familiar with the matter, were Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

Some donors disappointed with Vance's selection

Several donors told Reuters they were disappointed by the pick due to Vance's anti-corporate rhetoric and his opposition to Ukraine aid. Many contributors to the campaign were hoping for a business-friendly nominee who would expand the electoral map. "Of all the choices he had, I think he chose the worst one," said donor and metals businessman Andy Sabin.

However, oil businessman Dan Eberhart, another donor, saw the choice as a sign of Trump's confidence in his campaign against President Joe Biden. Polls show the men locked in a tight race nationally, but Trump has a measurable lead in most of the battleground states that will decide the election.

While the former president started with an informal long list of at least a dozen people, he had whittled down his options over the course of 2024, with Vance, Burgum and Rubio emerging as the most serious contenders. Mike Pence, who twice served as Trump's running mate, declined to endorse his former boss in this year's election.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | US Elections 2024: Donald Trump formally announced as Republican presidential nominee