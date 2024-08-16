'Terrible President, entitled to personal attacks': Trump refuses to tone down rhetoric on Kamala Harris

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris

Washington: With less than 100 days to go for the high-stakes US elections, former US President Donald Trump upped the ante by saying he was "entitled to personal attacks" against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris because he "does not have a lot of respect for her" and because he is "very angry" at her for the criminal charges he faces. He also dismissed calls from allies to refocus his campaign on policy issues for his presidential bid.

Trump, 78, said he is "angry" at Vice President Harris, 59, over the Biden administration's handling of issues ranging from inflation to immigration. "I don't have a lot of respect for her. I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence. I think she'll be a terrible president. I think it's very important that we win. And whether the personal attacks are good or bad … she certainly attacks me personally," he told reporters at his golf club in New Jersey.

"As far as the personal attacks (against Harris), I'm very angry at her because of what she's done to the country. I'm very angry at her that she weaponised the justice system against me and other people. (I am) very angry at her. I think I'm entitled to personal attacks," he said. The Republican candidate also slammed Harris for calling him and his running mate JD Vance "weird".

Trump dismisses calls from allies

Meanwhile, several of Trump's party colleagues and aides, including former Trump White House aide Peter Navarro and former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, urged him to focus on policy instead of attacking Harris. While he appreciated Nikki Haley's advice, the former President said he would run his campaign “my way.”

"I fought Nikki (Haley) very hard. I beat her in her own state by legendary numbers. I get along with her fine. I appreciate that she endorsed me... I appreciate her advice but I have to do it my way," Trump said to reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday. While Trump has focused on issues like the economy and migration, his remarks on Harris' appearance and racial identity have evoked a strong backlash.

At the 80-minute press conference, Trump blamed Harris for the inflation that has caused the price of everyday goods to rise during President Joe Biden's term in office. "Harris has just declared that tackling inflation will be a day one priority for her. But day one for Kamala was 3.5 years ago. Where has she been?", he said

Can Harris become President if elections were held now?

Harris' entry into the race has galvanized Democrats, and polls show she has erased the lead Trump had enjoyed over Biden. The Harris campaign sent out a mock "media advisory" ahead of Trump's press conference with the headline, "Donald Trump to Ramble Incoherently and Spread Dangerous Lies in Public, but at Different Home," a reference to his Bedminster estate.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Harris would be the favourite to win the White House if polls were held today. "Relative to the day that Biden dropped out, Harris has gained two percentage points nationally and, as of Sunday, leads in our national polling average. In swing states, she has gained an average of 2.1 points since June 21 and leads in 2 of 7 of them," it said on Thursday.

However, the American daily still trails Trump in the electoral college tally if the election were held today. "Nonetheless, she would be the favorite if voters today went to the polls because Harris now has more paths to the presidency than Donald Trump -- that is, she is competitive in more states that could add up to 270 votes or an electoral college victory,” it added.

(with inputs from agencies)

