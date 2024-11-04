'Party time': Trump promises celebration post-results at last Georgia election rally campaign | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

Georgia: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump promised "party time" after Tuesday's election where he showed full confidence in beating his rival Democrat Kamala Harris, focusing on immigration at his last rally in Georgia on Sunday (November 3).

"But all I can say is, on Tuesday, just go out and vote and we're going to close this thing out and it's going to be party time. It's going to be party time. And this is really all you need to know: (Democratic candidate) Kamala (Harris) broke it and I'll fix it and we'll do it very quickly," he said.

The event at an open-air amphitheatre in Macon was the third visit to a swing state after Pennsylvania and North, Carolina earlier in the day. He opened his speech with a long passage blaming Harris for the arrival of migrants via the southern border and painting a bleak picture of a trail of violent crime. He also warned of dire economic consequences and a repeat of the 1929 Great Depression if Harris were to be elected.

"She (Harris) has violated her oath, eradicated our sovereign border and unleashed an army of gangs and criminal migrants. I mean, we have migrants pouring in here by the tens of thousands that are criminals from jails, from mental institutions, terrorists," Trump said.

“Everybody's working as a unit because winning this vote and, by the way, winning this state, we win this state and it's over. It's over. So get out there and do it. Kamala's hurricane response was a disgrace and actually a betrayal," added the Republican Presidential candidate.

Harris meanwhile was in Michigan visiting a historically Black church and making a pitch to Arab Americans. Opinion polls show the pair locked in a tight race, with Harris, 60, bolstered by strong support among female voters while Trump, 78, gains ground with Hispanic voters, especially men.

