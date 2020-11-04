US Election 2020: What happens if Trump, Biden votes tie?

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Donald Trump and his Democrat challenger Joe Biden are locked in a close contest as votes for US Presidential Election are being counted.

The closely-fought US presidential election appeared to be headed into an uncertain phase with Republican incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden fighting it out in the key battleground states. The winner needs at least 270 electoral college votes.

Although a tie is unlikely with exit polls predicting an edge for Biden, what will happen in the event of Trump and Biden getting 269 electoral votes each?

If neither presidential candidate gets 270 Electoral College votes, as per the Constitution, the presidential election is left up to members of the House of Representatives or the Lower House that has 435 chairs.

The choice for the vice president is left up to the Senate or the Upper House.

Total electoral votes: 538 (435 House of Representatives + 100 Senate + 3 electors from Washington)

Halfway mark: 270

In the US, the President is not technically chosen on Election Day which happens to be the first Tuesday of after first Monday.

Members of the Electoral College gather in their states on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December to officially elect the president. This year, the electors will meet on December 14.

