In first major interview, Kamala Harris says 'time to turn the page' on Trump, defends Biden | WATCH

Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Thursday sat down for the first major television interview of her campaign to the White House, where she promised to fulfill the "ambitions of the American people" and to "turn the page" on divisions she blamed on her Republican rival Donald Trump. Harris said people are ready "for a new way forward" and vowed to support and strengthen the middle class.

"I will tell you first and foremost one of my highest priorities is to do what we can to support and strengthen the middle class," she told CNN's Dana Bash alongside her running mate Tim Walz. "When I look at the aspirations, the goals, the ambitions of the American people, I think that people are ready for a new way forward in a way that generations of Americans have been fueled by — by hope and by optimism." Walz said he was excited by the prospect of inspiring America and talked about "shared values" between him and the presidential nominee.

Harris further said she would push for comprehensive border legislation that would tighten migration into the US, a hot-button issue in the country. "We have laws that have to be followed and enforced, that address and deal with people who cross our border illegally, and there should be consequence," she added.

'Turn the page' on Trump

"I think sadly in the last decade, we have had in the former president someone who has really been pushing an agenda and an environment that is about diminishing the character and the strength of who we are as Americans — really dividing our nation. And I think people are ready to turn the page on that," Harris further told CNN.

The 59-year-old Vice President also blamed Trump for economic "mismanagement" under his presidency, and credited the Biden administration for bringing down inflation levels below 3 per cent. "Donald Trump said he was gonna do a number of things, including allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Never happened. We did it," she said.

Trump had recently questioned Kamala Harris' racial identity, claiming she has recently embraced her Black identity for political gain ahead of the US presidential elections. When asked about Trump's controversial remarks, Harris replied, "Same old, tired playbook. Next question, please."

Harris on extending support to Israel

US President Joe Biden and Harris have come under fire for their staunch support to Israel during its war with Hamas in Gaza, which has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians so far. Harris was interrupted by protests on Thursday during a rally in Georgia, where she said that the White House was working "around the clock" to secure a ceasefire.

Speaking to CNN, Harris asserted Israel's right to defence, saying, "I’m unequivocal and — and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defence and its ability to defend itself. And that’s not gonna change... October 7, 1,200 people are massacred, many young people who are simply attending a musical festival. Women were horribly raped."

She further said that it was time to get a ceasefire and hostage deal done. "Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed...We have to get a deal done. This war must end... I’ve met with the families of the American hostages. Let’s get the hostages out. Let’s get the ceasefire done." Harris also asserted that she remained committed towards a two-state solution for the self-determination and dignity of Palestinians."

'My values have not changed'

Harris was also questioned about her stance on fracking - which refers to the process of extracting oil and natural gas from shale and other tight rock formations. She had earlier opposed fracking due to its impact on climate change, but now she supports it and said she will not ban the method.

Harris said she had already changed her position on fracking in 2020, when she said during the vice presidential debate that Biden will not end fracking. When asked about the change in her position, she said, "My values have not changed. I believe it is very important that we take seriously what we must do to guard against what is a clear crisis in terms of the climate. And to do that, we can do what we have accomplished thus far."

The vice president also said she is open to appointing a Republican candidate to her Cabinet, but did not provide any names. "I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences. And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who was a Republican."

Harris vows to tighten migration laws

Speaking on immigration, Harris again defended Biden's policies and claimed that the number of immigrants from the southern border have decreased. "Joe Biden and I and our administration worked with members of the United States Congress on an immigration issue that is very significant to the American people and to our security, which is the border. And through bipartisan work, including some of the most conservative members of the United States Congress, a bill was crafted which we supported, which I support," she mentioned.

She said the bill would have reduced migration levels and increase seizures of fentanyl, a deadly drug that has killed thousands of Americans. She blamed Trump for "killing" the legislation and said she would sign the bill into law if she becomes President.

How Harris came to know about Biden's exit?

July 21 was a momentous day in the US electoral environment, when Biden formally ended his re-run for the White House and announced Harris as his successor, making her the first woman of Indian and Black heritage to contest on a major party's ticket. Harris described a busy day, when she was making breakfast for relatives and was playing with her nieces when she received a call from Biden.

"It was Joe Biden. And — and he told me what he had decided to do. And I asked him, “Are you sure?” And he said, “Yes.” And — and that’s how I learned about it," she told Bash. "He was very clear that he was gonna support me... My first thought was about him to be honest. I think history is gonna show a number of things about Joe Biden’s presidency."

"I have served with President Biden for almost four years now. And I’ll tell ya it’s one of the greatest honors of my career, truly. He cares so deeply about the American people. He is so smart and — and loyal to the American people. And I have spent hours upon hours with him, be it in the Oval Office or the Situation Room. He has the intelligence, the commitment, and the judgment and disposition that I think the American people rightly deserve in their president," she added.

