Image Source : AP US Election 2020: Melania Trump makes rare joint rally appearance

US First Lady Melania Trump made a rare joint appearance alongside her husband, President Donald Trump at a re-election campaign rally in Florida.

At the rally held in Tampa on Thursday, the First Lady declared that her husband was a "law and order President" and also hailed the administration's progress in the first term, The Hill news website reported.

"For those of you who are still deciding who to vote for on Tuesday (November 3), I hope that what I have to say will prove to you that a vote for President Trump is a vote for a better America.

"In a time when hate, negativity and fear are the messages the media streams into our homes and the large tech companies are protecting political censorship, we need to remember what is really important

"My husband's administration is focused on the future," the First Lady said, adding that the US is "a country of hope, not a country of fear or weakness".

This was the First Lady's second campaign appearance this week, reports The Hill news website.

On Tuesday, she appeared at a solo event in Atglen, Pennsylvnia, after which she stopped by a campaign office to deliver pizza.

Meanwhile, Trump is currently trailing in Florida, a major battleground state, where he won 49.02 per cent of the votes during the 2016 presidential election.

In the latest Hill/Harris battleground poll released on Thursday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was leading Trump by three points in Florida, 50 per cent to 47 per cent.

Also on Thursday, the Quinnipiac University poll placed Biden ahead of Trump by 3 points in the 'Sunshine State', while the RealClearPolitics polling average revealed that the former Vice President was leading by 7.7 percentage points.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage