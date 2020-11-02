US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Trump, Biden's one last chance to woo voters as campaign draws to close

Image Source : AP Voters wait in line to cast their ballot in the 2020 Presidential election during early voting in Noblesville.

US Presidential Election 2020: The campaign for the United States Presidential elections will end on Monday ahead of November 3 when early trends, results will start coming. Both incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have tried their best to project their rival is not suitable for the top job and terming this election to be future defining for the country. After days of campaign, Trump and Biden are making their last appeal to the voters to catalyst the last minute change of mind to turn around their fate. In 2020, people are voting considering a lot of issues such as economy, job loss, but the most important factor that poltical pundits will be crucial for the people to decide their next president is the coronavirus pandemic and its handling by the current administration. FULL COVERAGE

US Election 2020 | LIVE Updates

Campaign draws to close

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have one last chance to make their case to voters in critical battleground states on Monday, the final full day of a campaign that has laid bare their dramatically different visions for tackling the nation’s pressing problems and for the office of the presidency itself.

Image Source : AP President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport.

A long night or more before we know the next US President

There’s a good chance Americans won’t know the winner of Tuesday’s presidential election when they go to bed that night. The main reason? Many states have made it easier to request a mail ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about crowded polling places. But mail ballots generally require more time to process than ballots that are cast in person. ALSO READ

Image Source : AP People wait to cast their ballot on the first day of early voting at an advance polling location in Overland Park, Kan.

Trump denies report that he would declare poll victory early, indicates gearing up for legal battle

US President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he is planning to prematurely declare victory after the presidential polls are over on Tuesday, but hinted that he is gearing up for a legal battle post the election.

Image Source : AP American President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville, Pa, USA.



"No, no that was a false report," Trump told reporters at the Charlotte airport in North Carolina amidst a news report that he is planning to prematurely declare victory on the election night. At the same time, he indicated that his team is gearing up for a legal battle on the election night itself. ALSO READ

Image Source : AP Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Mich.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage