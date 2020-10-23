Biden warns any country that interferes in US elections 'will pay a price', if he is elected

Image Source : AP Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with President Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has warned that any country that interferes in American elections “will pay a price” if he is elected in the November 3 polls, specifically referring to alleged interference by China, Russia and Iran. Biden made the remarks while responding to a question on how he would deter foreign interference in American elections during the final presidential debate with President Donald Trump at Belmont University in Nashville on Thursday night.

"They will pay a price if I’m elected," Biden said.

"They’re interfering with American sovereignty. That’s what’s going on," he said when asked about US intelligence reports that Russia and Iran are trying to significantly interfere with the election.

Trump said he was informed of the recent election interference efforts. "I knew all about that,” he said.

Top US intelligence officials this week claimed that both Iran and Russia have obtained the US voter registration information in an effort to interfere in the election.

They have accused Iran of being behind an email campaign in multiple battleground states that appeared to be aimed at intimidating them into voting for President Trump, a Republican.

