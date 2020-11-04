No red or blue states, only the 'United States': Joe Biden

Image Source : AP No red states or blue states, just the United States: Biden

In a last-ditch effort to convince the voters, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that if elected, he will be the President of the 'United States of America' and not 'Red states or Blue states'.

"I promise you this, as I'm running as a proud Democrat, if you elect me I'm going to be an American President, there will be no red states or blue states just the United States of America," Joe Biden said.

US ELECTION 2020: FULL COVERAGE

Joe Biden said that the US has an enormous opportunity as a country.

"Not only we're going to be able to overcome this virus by taking some smart moves but we're going to rebuild the middle class. It built this country and unions built the middle class," the Democratic presidential nominee added.

Earlier, Biden returned to his childhood home and signed his name on the wall for good luck. "From this House to the White House with the Grace of God," he wrote on a wall.

US ELECTION 2020: LIVE UPDATES

“From this house to the White House, with the grace of God,” Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, wrote on a wall of his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Biden and Trump are bitterly contesting the swing state of Pennsylvania, which has emerged as the pivotal battleground of the entire election. In 2016, Trump flipped the state, winning by less than 1 percentage point. Before that year, Pennsylvania had voted for Democratic candidates in six consecutive presidential elections.

ALSO READ | Biden holds his lead nationally and in key battleground states: Apco

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage