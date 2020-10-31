Image Source : AP US Election: Donald Trump to hold 14 rallies in last 3 days of campaign

Ahead of Tuesday's presidential election, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold 14 rallies in an effort to urge voters to re-elect him for a second term.

In a statement on Friday, the President's re-election campaign announced that Trump will hold four rallies in Pennsylvania, a major battleground state, on Saturday, The Hill news website reported.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won in Pennsylvania with 48.18 per cent of the ballots.

But in this election cycle, the President is trailing behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

In the latest Hill/Harris battleground poll released on Thursday, Biden was leading Trump by 51 per cent to 46 per cent.

In the announcement, the campaign further said that the President will then hold five rallies in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday.

On the even of Election Day, Trump will attend five more rallies on Monday in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to the announce, the President will hold a final event in Grand Rapids, Michgan, the same city where he held his last rally of the 2016 campaign, The Hill news website reported.

Addressing reporters at the White on Friday, Trump said he may travel on Election Day.

"I'll give you that answer in the next couple of days," he said.

