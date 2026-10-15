'US donors will drop you like a hot cake': Mary Millben, Abhijeet Dipke spar over foreign funding allegations

The exchange of words continued between American singer-actress Mary Millben and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke after the former alleged that the latter was receiving funds from US donors, and warned him that his movement will fail and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power again after the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to Dipke, Millben hailed PM Modi for serving as head of a state for 25 straight years, including 12 years as Prime Minister. She said PM Modi has a support of 1.5 "billion beautiful Indian citizens who support him", adding he would return again after the next general elections.

"Oh dear @abhijeet_dipke, the truth sets everybody free. Even you. And here’s the truth: these US donors will drop you like a hot cake when you don’t succeed," she said on X (previously Twitter). "And you won’t, because lawlessness never wins. Instead, take your U.S. education, talent, and use it for good. Sit down with the PM @narendramodi and be a positive voice to advance India. The truth of your courage to do what’s right lies in your next steps."

The exchange between Millben, Dipke

The exchange of barbs between the two began on Wednesday after Millben alleged foreign funding of the CJP. In her message to "beautiful young patriots in India", the singer-actress said PM Modi will "not bow to disruptive forces" from the US, asserting that such donors won't be successful.

"And these select donors have a pattern globally - target conservative global leaders, find an U.S. educated person from the country, radicalize them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction," she said.

"It is time for a new voice in #India, born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organize, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party. There should always be a counter movement to uphold democracy and freedom," she added.

Dipke hits back at Millben

But Dipke was quick to hit back at Millben and wondered why PM Modi was seeking support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen. Further, he asked Millben who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India’s internal affairs.

"We are more than capable of dealing with our own issues. We don’t need outsiders interfering in our country’s affairs," he said.

The exchange came amid protests in New Delhi by opposition parties and the CJP to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

ALSO READ:

'Don't breach peace for 1 year': The condition for Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's release