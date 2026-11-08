US disables cargo ship in Gulf of Oman, Iran reports explosions on Qeshm Island

Washington:

The United States military has disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after its crew allegedly ignored repeated warnings and attempted to breach the naval blockade against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday. The development came amid reports of multiple explosions across strategic coastal locations in southern Iran, including Qeshm Island and the port of Jask.

According to CENTCOM, US forces used precision-guided munitions to target the stern of the St Kitts-flagged vessel M/V Huda on November 7, rendering it immobile. The military said the ship's civilian crew had repeatedly ignored warnings and attempted to leave the region after calling at an Iranian port. In a statement, CENTCOM said its personnel had issued direct instructions to the crew to evacuate the targeted sections of the vessel before the strike to prevent casualties. The military also said it continued to enforce the maritime blockade imposed on Iran.

US military disables cargo vessel in Gulf of Oman

According to the CENTCOM statement, the vessel was intercepted while attempting to transit out of regional waters. US military aircraft deployed precision-guided munitions targeting the ship's stern after the crew allegedly failed to comply with repeated warnings. CENTCOM said it was maintaining a strict enforcement posture regarding the maritime embargo on Iran. According to official US military data cited in the statement, blockade operations underway since July had resulted in US forces redirecting 147 commercial vessels that complied with interdiction protocols. Five merchant vessels that refused to halt had also been disabled.

The US military further claimed that its forces had previously destroyed 10 Iranian commercial oil tankers identified as key operational assets within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) maritime network. CENTCOM issued an advisory asking commercial operators navigating the region to follow blockade instructions. It warned vessels travelling near Iranian coastal areas or surrounding waters to comply with directions from US forces.

Explosions reported on Qeshm Island and at Jask port

The maritime developments came as reports emerged of multiple explosions across southern Iran. Local media attributed the sounds to ongoing activities in the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reported early on Sunday. Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency and state television reported that at least two distinct blasts were heard on Qeshm Island, which is located inside the narrow Strait of Hormuz. Iran's official state news agency IRNA had earlier reported "several explosions" at the port of Jask in Hormozgan province, further east along the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian authorities had not issued a formal clarification on the exact origin or cause of the explosions, according to Al Jazeera. The US military had also not immediately responded to an Associated Press request for comment on the reports.

Iran reports oil tankers hit by sea mines

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy reportedly said that two oil tankers struck sea mines near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state television, citing the navy, said the vessels had passed through an "unsafe" part of the waterway with their navigation systems switched off. The report claimed that both tankers suffered severe damage and stopped after hitting the mines. The claims were reported by Al Jazeera.

Trump confirms limited US strikes on Iran

The latest developments also come amid renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the American military had carried out fresh, limited strikes against Iran, targeting an Iranian air defence system. Trump described the action as "minor" while speaking to reporters. CENTCOM did not comment on the reported strikes, even after Trump confirmed the military action. The development followed earlier instances in which the command did not publicly confirm reports of military strikes in the region.

For several weeks, Trump had said he was considering another wave of strikes against Iran after the US midterm elections. The possibility of renewed military operations has raised concerns across the Middle East, with tensions continuing around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for international shipping and oil transportation.

(With inputs from ANI, AP)

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