US deploys military aircraft at Pituffik Base in Greenland amid Trump's takeover bid NORAD said that the aircraft will arrive at the base to support various long-planned activities. They also said that this action is taken in coordination with Denmark and Greenland.

The United States is all set to deploy aircraft to a key military base in Greenland, amid rising tensions following US President Donald Trump's move to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory. According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the aircraft "will soon arrive" at Pituffik Space Base to support various long-planned activities.

"Along with aircraft operating from bases in the continental United States and Canada, they will support various long-planned NORAD activities, building on the enduring defense cooperation between the United States and Canada, as well as the Kingdom of Denmark," the command said in a post on X.

NORAD stressed that the activity had been coordinated with Denmark and that Greenland's government had been informed in advance. "This activity has been coordinated with the Kingdom of Denmark, and all supporting forces operate with the requisite diplomatic clearances. The Government of Greenland is also informed of planned activities," they added.

The military did not disclose when the aircraft would arrive, but the timing has attracted attention as President Trump steps up pressure on European allies over Greenland.

Trump's threats to acquire Greenland

The US move follows a multinational military exercise led by Danish forces amid the tensions with Washington over Donald Trump's threats to acquire Greenland.

Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland have sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland to join the exercise in a move to ensure the safety of the Arctic. Denmark had also invited the US to join the military exercise.

Meanwhile, strengthening his push to acquire Denmark's territory, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries, including the UK, unless they agree to sell Greenland.

In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.

He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026 if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

All about the US military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland

The remote Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland is the northernmost installation of the US Department of Defense. Established under a 1951 defense agreement between Denmark and the United States, the base plays a critical role in missile warning, missile defense, and space surveillance operations for both the US and NATO.

Located on Greenland's northwestern coast, Pituffik lies about 1,200 km (750 miles) north of the Arctic Circle and roughly 1,524 km (947 miles) south of the North Pole. It is approximately 1,500 km (930 miles) north of Greenland's capital, Nuuk.

Previously known as Thule Air Base, the installation was renamed in 2023 to honour Greenlandic cultural heritage and to reflect its expanded role within the US Space Force.

The base is surrounded by ice for nearly nine months each year, though its airfield operates year-round. It experiences continuous darkness from November to February and uninterrupted daylight from May to August.

Operated by the 821st Space Base Group, Pituffik is also home to the world's northernmost deepwater seaport. The closest settlement is Qaanaaq, located around 120 km (75 miles) to the northwest.

