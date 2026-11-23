Washington:

US Democrats have secured at least 258 seats in the House of Representatives, recording the largest majority won by either party in the lower chamber in a general election in three decades and paving the way for an expansive legislative and oversight agenda when they take control of Congress in January.

Democrats have gained 44 House seats so far, surpassing the 40 seats they won during US President Donald Trump's first midterm elections in 2018. The result marks an electoral sweep not seen by either party since 1992, offering Democrats significant opportunities to govern while also putting them under pressure to deliver on their campaign promises and priorities.

The tally reached 258 after Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican Representative Virginia Foxx in North Carolina. Hubbard secured the victory by a margin of 330 votes following a recount, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections.

Four other House races remain outstanding: one each in Minnesota and Tennessee and two in Louisiana that are heading to a December runoff.

House Democrats secure largest majority

The Democrats' majority is set to be larger than any the party has secured in a general election since Bill Clinton's victory in 1992, when it won 258 House seats, and Barack Obama's election in 2008, when it secured 257 seats. However, it will still fall short of the historic high recorded during Franklin D. Roosevelt's presidency, when the party's strength in the House exceeded 300 seats.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is set to become the Speaker of the House, said that House Democrats had secured the largest majority held by any party in the US Congress this century, celebrating the milestone in a post on X.

"House Democrats have just secured the largest majority any party in Congress has held this century. BOOM," Jeffries, who represents New York, wrote on X.

Republicans hold 173 seats

According to CBS News, the 258 seats secured by Democrats in the 435-member House exceeded the party's own expectations, with the possibility of adding a few more as four races remained undecided. These included one seat each in Minnesota and Tennessee and two in Louisiana, where runoffs were scheduled for December.

Republicans, meanwhile, were set to hold at least 173 seats in the House minority.

The results have paved the way for a divided government, with Democrats controlling the Senate while Republican President Donald Trump remains in the White House. CBS News reported that Democrats were preparing a 100-day agenda focused on tackling the rising cost of living, along with an extensive oversight programme targeting the Trump administration for the remainder of Trump's second term.

(With ANI, AP inputs)

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