US Defence Secretary honours soldier who reprimanded him, his aides at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has given a top award to the soldier who reminded him and his colleagues to maintain discipline after a Veterans Day ceremony. The incident occurred at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Hegseth pinned the medal to the soldier's uniform and shook his hand. “We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist,” Hegseth said while posting photos that show him pinning the award and shaking hands with a soldier.

Thomas Iglesias receives the Joint Service Commendation Medal

According to the Pentagon, Defence Secretary Hegseth invited the US Army unit guarding the tomb to the Pentagon. During the ceremony, Specialist Thomas Iglesias was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his actions at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026. Hegseth shared photos of the honour on social media on Thursday. The photos show him presenting the medal to the soldier.

Why did the soldier reprimand Hegseth?

A Veterans Day event was held on Wednesday with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in attendance. After that, Hegseth, along with his wife Jennifer and colleagues, arrived to take photographs in front of the mausoleum. He was accompanied by Chief of Staff Ricky Buria, Deputy Chief of Staff Patrick Weaver, and Senior Advisor Tammy Radabaugh. After the photographs, loud laughter was heard. Thomas Iglesias, a soldier guarding the mausoleum, reprimanded Hegseth and his staff. He reminded everyone to maintain the place's solemnity and decorum.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is highly respected in America

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in Arlington National Cemetery, is one of America's most revered war memorials. It houses the unidentified remains of soldiers who died in World War I, World War II, and the Korean War. The memorial has been under constant protection since 1948. A soldier from the U.S. Army's Third Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard," stands guard at all times. Regardless of the weather, the soldiers perform their duties.

One of the highest military honours

The Joint Service Commendation Medal is considered one of the highest military honours in the US Army. This honour is not typically awarded to entry-level soldiers. Therefore, Specialist Thomas Iglesias receiving this medal is considered special. Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Sean Parnell also supported the soldier after the incident video surfaced. He said that the soldier had reminded everyone to maintain decorum in a proper and respectful manner.

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