'We will continue to engage with...': US declines role in 'choosing' leaders of Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : ANI US Department of State Matthew Miller.

As Pakistan's upcoming general elections approach with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the political fray again, the United States on Monday declined that it played a role in "choosing" the leaders of the country and its involvement with elected leaders and the government.

"The United States does not play any role in choosing the leaders of Pakistan," said US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller, in response to a pointed question by a journalist calling on Washington to condemn the return of a "corrupt criminal leader" in Pakistan -- referring to former PM Nawaz Sharif.

The journalist referred to Nawaz as a "Panama Paper convict", pointing towards the numerous cases lodged against the three-time PM and said that Pakistani Americans are upset at US President Joe Biden's silence towards his return.

"In Pakistan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, three-time prime minister – The Frontier Post had published stories about him taking money from Usama bin Ladin to disrupt Benazir government. The story was not condemned. Taking state lands – story was not condemned or challenged in any court. Sending money internationally, basically financial money laundering thing – story was never challenged," the journalist said.

"At least condemn that, okay, the US had no role in Imran Khan removal, but at least say something about that a Panama Paper convict has come back to Pakistan. American–Pakistani Americans are upset at Biden for being silent about it. They feel like you have brought this old corrupt criminal leader back into Pakistan, and are – he’s coming back to – so at least condemn the corrupt politicians," added the journalist.

Will continue to engage with Pakistan leadership: US

Responding to the question, Miller said: "The United States does not play any role in choosing the leaders of Pakistan. We engage with the leadership shown by – or the leadership decided by the Pakistani people, and we will continue to engage with the Government of Pakistan on all these issues."

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan - who is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi - last year brandished a secret diplomatic cable alleged to have been containing a threat to topple his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Imran was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

In a major revelation, a media report claimed that the United States was the key player in ousting the former Prime Minister and now jailed leader Imran Khan as he was pro-Russia. According to a report by American media, The Intercept, the decision was taken in view of Khan's closeness with Russia at a time when President Vladimir Putin was about to attack a so-called "special military operation" on Ukraine.

One month after the meeting with US officials was revealed in the Pakistan government's document, a no-confidence vote was held in Parliament, resulting in Khan’s ouster from power. The vote in the Pakistani parliament was believed to have the support of Pakistan's army.

Despite such reports surfacing, the US has continued to deny its involvement in choosing the Pakistani leadership. Refuting Imran Khan's allegations of the United States orchestrating a plan to remove him from power, Shahid Ahmed Khan, adviser to US President Joe Biden on Arts, remarked that the 'cipher drama' involving the former Pakistan Prime Minister had turned the country into a laughing stock across the world.

Nawaz Sharif acquitted

Meanwhile, since his return to Pakistan in October, things have been going well for Nawaz Sharif. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, is securing clean chits in all his legal cases after spending four years in exile, during which he was declared as a proclaimed offender and an absconder.

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and three-term former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel mill corruption case in a major relief ahead of the general election next year. He was acquitted in the Avenfield case on November 29.

Sharif’s political opponents have claimed that he has been allowed to enter Pakistan after an arrangement with the top Army brass. The Pakistani Army is considered to have great power in political matters and on issues of security and foreign policy.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Pakistan: Islamabad HC acquits ex-PM Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption case

Latest World News