US COVID-19 cases cross 8 lakh; CDC director warns of second deadly wave in winters

Image Source : AP In this April 20, 2020, file photo, members of the Los Angele Fire Department wear protective equipment as they conduct a COVID-19 test on a woman, left, in the Skid Row district in Los Angeles. California public health officials are now recommending health care workers and others in high risk settings who do not have symptoms be tested for the coronavirus. The change was outlined in a memo dated Sunday, April 19. The memo breaks with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says only those showing symptoms should be tested.

The coronavirus cases in the United States of America have surged past 8 lakh while the death toll is closing in on 50,000. As per the latest figures, there have been 819,164 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of while 82,973 people have recovered while 45,340 people have succumbed to the illness.

In the last 24 hours, there have been over 25,000 cases added while the death toll has gone up by 2,800. New York continues to be the hotspot for COVID-19 cases in USA with 256,555 cases and 19,693 deaths.

The state of New Jersey is also nearing 100,000 cases while the death toll in the state stands at 4,753.

Worst hit states in USA

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield, has warned of a second wave of coronavirus that could hit the US ove rthe winter and could be even more problematic than the one the nation is currently dealing with.

"There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield told The Washington Post. “And when I've said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don't understand what I mean."

“One of the critical things clearly has been the aggressive social distancing we've done,” Redfield said. “I think we're seeing the consequences of that when we see that our mortality rate is really a lot lower than what would have been predicted, and it really shows that mitigation works”.

He further added, “I think we're coming to the peak, as we sit here today, where we're able to see the other side of the curve, and we'll see this outbreak continue to decline over the weeks ahead."

