US: Court grants pre-trial release to Indian-American scholar Ashley Tellis in espionage case Tellis, a 64-year-old veteran US national-security expert, was arrested earlier this month after prosecutors alleged he kept top-secret defence documents at his Virginia home.

Virginia:

Indian-American scholar and policy adviser Ashley Tellis has been released on bail ahead of his trial in a major espionage case, as per media reports. The decision followed assurances from his lawyers that he would fully cooperate with investigators, highlighting his long record of service and dedication to protecting US national security.

The documents are said to include highly classified material tied to US military capabilities. Prosecutors assert that Tellis unlawfully retained the records.

In his filing, Tellis’ legal team emphasised his “lifelong commitment to American national security” and said the case is an “overreach against a patriot”. They argue that the papers found were simply residual work products from a long-government career — not evidence of espionage.

Denial of espionage allegations

There were allegations that Tellis was acting on behalf of foreign powers and had met with Chinese officials. However, his team firmly denied any suggestion of espionage, maintaining that his interactions with Chinese counterparts were part of legitimate and transparent academic collaboration, not clandestine activity.

Judge grants conditional release

Judge Lindsey Robinson Vaala approved Tellis’ release under strict conditions, dismissing any suggestion that he had acted on behalf of a foreign power.

Under the court’s order, Tellis must surrender his passport, remain within restricted travel zones and submit to electronic monitoring. His online access will also be limited, and he will be closely supervised by pretrial services.

The release was secured by a $1.5 million bond, co-signed by his wife, Dhun Tellis, and backed by the family home. The judge highlighted the scholar’s strong community ties, including more than 40 years of residence in the United States, his marriage to a US citizen and his family’s established presence in the area. These factors, she said, indicated that Tellis was not a flight risk.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for November 4, 2025.