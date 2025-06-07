US court grants DOGE access to millions of American's social security data One of the rulings overturned a decision by a Maryland judge that had limited DOGE’s access to Social Security Administration (SSA) records under federal privacy laws.

Washington:

The US Supreme Court on Friday delivered two major wins to the Trump administration in cases involving the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), including one that permits the agency access to highly sensitive Social Security data of millions of Americans.

The court’s conservative majority also limited a separate order that had sought greater transparency from DOGE, an entity formerly led by billionaire Elon Musk.

In the first major case involving DOGE to reach the Supreme Court, the justices voted along ideological lines. The conservative majority sided with the administration, while the three liberal justices — Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan — dissented in both cases.

The rulings come at a time of political turbulence following a public split between President Trump and Musk, marked by threats to sever contracts and even calls for impeachment. Despite Musk’s departure, both he and Trump have previously said DOGE’s mission will continue.

High Court halts lower court restrictions

One of the rulings overturned a decision by a Maryland judge that had limited DOGE’s access to Social Security Administration (SSA) records under federal privacy laws.

“We conclude that, under the present circumstances, SSA may proceed to afford members of the SSA DOGE Team access to the agency records in question in order for those members to do their work,” the court said in an unsigned order.

The SSA database contains deeply personal information, including school records, income data, and medical histories.

Liberal justices warn of privacy risks

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sharply criticized the decision, calling it a threat to privacy: “Grave privacy risks” are being created by granting “unfettered data access to DOGE regardless — despite its failure to show any need or any interest in complying with existing privacy safeguards.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor joined Jackson’s dissent, while Justice Elena Kagan said she would also have ruled against the administration.

DOGE’s focus on social security fraud questioned

The Trump administration has defended the need for access, saying DOGE’s goal is to root out government waste. Musk had previously called Social Security a “Ponzi scheme,” emphasizing the need to cut inefficiencies.

However, U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander had ruled that DOGE’s actions amounted to a “fishing expedition” based on little more than suspicion. Her order permitted only limited, anonymous data access for vetted staff or those with a clearly demonstrated need.

The administration, however, argued that such restrictions cripple DOGE’s effectiveness. Solicitor General D. John Sauer called the original ruling judicial overreach and an attempt to “micromanage” the executive branch.

(With inputs from AP)