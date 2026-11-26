A federal court in Washington has blocked US President Donald Trump's latest attempt to restrict birthright citizenship, rejecting an executive order that sought to deny automatic citizenship to additional categories of children born in the United States. The ruling is a setback for the administration's efforts to narrow the constitutional guarantee, which has already faced legal challenges.

The decision in Nathan v. Trump concerns an executive order signed by Trump on August 6. It sought to expand the restrictions on birthright citizenship after the US Supreme Court rejected the administration's earlier attempt in June. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which brought the latest legal challenge along with partner organisations, said the court rejected the administration's attempt to create further exceptions to the constitutional protection. "The President cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws," the court said on Wednesday (local time), according to the ACLU.

What did Trump's August order propose?

Trump's August 6 executive order directed federal agencies to withhold recognition of US citizenship from certain children born in the country if neither parent was a US citizen. The provisions covered children whose parents fell within the administration's definition of an "alien enemy", certain foreign-government employees and parents involved in commercial arrangements intended to obtain US citizenship for their children through childbirth in the country.

The order specifically included paid surrogacy arrangements. Its provisions relating to foreign-government employees extended beyond ambassadors to cover specified embassy and consulate staff, as well as other employees acting in an official capacity. The administration had argued that these categories fell outside the birthright-citizenship protections recognised by the Supreme Court. The White House had also maintained that the measure was consistent with historical exceptions to the constitutional guarantee.

Trump separately signed another order directing officials to curb travel to the United States for the purpose of obtaining citizenship through childbirth.

ACLU and partner groups challenged the restrictions

The ACLU and several partner organisations filed the Washington lawsuit on September 28, challenging the additional restrictions introduced through the August executive order. The groups involved included the Asian Law Caucus, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Democracy Defenders Fund, along with national and regional ACLU organisations. The organisations had initially sought to challenge the August restrictions through an earlier citizenship case. They subsequently brought a separate legal action to contest the new provisions.

The latest ruling concerns the additional categories targeted by the August order. It does not relate to a separate policy issue but follows the legal challenge to the administration's attempt to expand the circumstances in which children born in the US could be denied citizenship.

Ruling follows Supreme Court setback for Trump

The Washington court's decision comes after the US Supreme Court ruled in June in favour of protecting children who would have been denied citizenship under Trump's first executive order, according to the ACLU. Following that ruling, the administration introduced the August order to target additional categories of US-born children whose parents were not US citizens. The latest decision blocks that further attempt, dealing another setback to the administration's efforts to restrict birthright citizenship.

The ruling reinforces the legal challenge to Trump's executive orders on the issue, as the ACLU and its partner organisations continue to oppose the administration's efforts to introduce additional exceptions to the constitutional guarantee.

(With inputs from AP, PTI)

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