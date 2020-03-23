117 dead in US in one single day due to coronavirus; Check worldwide COVID-19 fatalities

Image Source : AP US reports 117 new deaths in one single day due to coronavirus.

The United States has reported 117 new deaths due to coronavirus, 9,339 fresh cases, in one single day while the total death toll in the country so far has reached 419 with over 33,546 COVID-19 confirmed cases. Meanwhile, Italy also reported 651 new deaths, 5,560 new cases taking country's total confirmed COVID-19 toll to 59,138. The global confirmed cases toll currently stands at 337,469 and 14,647 fatalities worldwide.