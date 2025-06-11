US, China agree to develop framework to sort out trade disputes after talks in London A series of disputes in the following weeks had strained the earlier agreement, prompting a phone call last week between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in an effort to ease tensions.

London:

The US and China have agreed on a framework to advance their trade talks after negotiators from both sides held wide-ranging talks in London, which concluded on Tuesday, weeks after Trump's repeated tariff hikes.

Beijing and Washington will continue discussions after facing disagreements that nearly halted the discussions. The disagreements threatened a fragile peace agreement established in Geneva the month before. To reduce tensions, President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke over the phone last week.

Disagreement threatens peace, leaders' one-on-one talks

Li Chenggang, the vice minister of commerce and China's international trade representative, mentioned that a basic agreement was reached on implementing decisions made by the two leaders during their Geneva discussions, as reported by the official Xinhua News Agency.

However, specifics about any future discussions were not disclosed.

Basic agreement reached

Li and China's commerce minister, Wang Wentao, were part of a group led by Vice Premier He Lifeng. They met with U. S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at Lancaster House, a historic mansion near Buckingham Palace.

During talks in Geneva, both parties had agreed to suspend most of the high tariffs, some exceeding 100%, that they had imposed on each other amid escalating trade tensions. This situation had sparked worries about a potential recession, prompting the World Bank to lower its predictions for U. S. economic growth due to the rise in trade barriers.

Cutler, vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, stated that China has wasted important time in returning to the agreements made in Geneva. With only sixty days left, significant issues such as unfair trade practices, excess production capacity, goods transfers, and fentanyl needed to be addressed.

In the aftermath of the Geneva talks, the United States has made moves to engage with other nations on various matters, including advanced semiconductors used in artificial intelligence, visa issuance for Chinese students in the US, and rare earth minerals critical for car manufacturers.

US to engage with other nations for manufacturing

China, the largest rare earth element producer, may lift export limits imposed in April, which had worried global car manufacturers. Meanwhile, Beijing wants the US to ease restrictions on access to technology for producing advanced semiconductors. A federal appeals court in Washington ruled that the government can continue collecting tariffs set by Trump on China and other nations.

This ruling comes as the administration challenges an earlier decision against its main trade policies. Trump has expressed a desire for the US to engage more with China, the world's leading manufacturer.