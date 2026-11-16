'US cannot be trusted': Iran warns of three possible scenarios, says diplomacy depends on Washington

Iran is prepared for three possible scenarios in its dealings with the United States, including diplomacy, an economic blockade and military aggression, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has said. He asserted that Tehran remains in a state of war and cannot fully trust Washington's commitment to diplomatic negotiations. In a televised interview with Iran's official state news agency IRNA on Sunday, Gharibabadi accused the United States of repeatedly demonstrating a lack of commitment to diplomatic agreements. He said Washington had shown bad faith at least three times over the past year and a half, making it difficult for Iran to trust the US at the negotiating table.

"The US has shown its bad faith at least three times over the past year and a half. This shows that the US cannot be trusted at the diplomacy table," Gharibabadi said. He referred to the 12-day war and the 40-day war, both of which he claimed took place while negotiations were underway. He also cited a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which he said lasted no more than two weeks.

What are Iran's three possible scenarios with the US?

Gharibabadi outlined three possible paths for Iran in its dealings with Washington: diplomacy, an economic blockade and military aggression. He maintained that Tehran was prepared for all three possibilities, while stressing that any agreement would have to address Iran's key concerns. According to the Deputy Foreign Minister, Iran's conditions for an agreement include a permanent end to the war on all fronts, an end to the US-imposed economic blockade, resolution of the issue of Iran's blocked assets and the lifting of certain sanctions, including those targeting the oil sector.

He also said that the new US military equipment and forces deployed in the region following the previous understanding would have to be addressed. Washington, he added, would need to take practical steps on the issue.

Iran proposes reopening Strait of Hormuz within two days

Gharibabadi said Iran's proposal to end the war and reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz initially envisaged a seven-day timeline. However, following consultations with mediators over the past two months, the proposed timeline was reduced to two days. "This means the measures could be carried out within two days and ultimately lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," he said, adding that the proposal was currently on the table.

However, he maintained that differences over the implementation of commitments continued to prevent both sides from finalising an agreement. "These proposals are not operational from our perspective, because if even one of those issues I mentioned is not implemented at the current stage, fundamentally no understanding can be reached. Even if an understanding is formed, it would be unstable," Gharibabadi said.

Iran rejects 'neither war nor peace' description

Describing the country's current position, Gharibabadi rejected the characterisation of the situation as "neither war nor peace". He said that, from a legal perspective, Iran remained in a state of war. "My personal belief is that from a legal perspective, we are still in a state of war and not in a neither-war-nor-peace situation," he said.

He also maintained that Iran had not initiated the conflict and had acted in self-defence. "We did not start the war. The Islamic Republic of Iran has fundamentally not been a warmonger. The war happened, and we defended ourselves. We have always been in a position of self-defence," he added.

Iran says US must rebuild trust for diplomatic talks

Gharibabadi said that if Washington wanted to pursue diplomacy, the responsibility for rebuilding Tehran's trust rested with the United States. "The second path is diplomacy. So if the US is to move toward diplomacy, it is the US that must win the trust of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

He also criticised Washington's reliance on economic sanctions, describing the maximum-pressure policy as a failed approach. According to him, the policy had not achieved its objectives during US President Donald Trump's first term. "This is nothing new; only the names change, but in reality they are the same failed policies," he said.

Acknowledging that sanctions had affected the lives of ordinary Iranians, Gharibabadi argued that their consequences for the global economy, energy markets and financial markets, as well as for the United States itself, were considerably greater. The remarks come amid continuing tensions between Iran and the United States, with the strategically important Strait of Hormuz remaining a key point of contention. Although a ceasefire and a subsequent memorandum of understanding were reached through mediation in June, the understanding later collapsed, and hostilities resumed.

The two sides have since continued exchanging limited strikes, while Washington maintains a naval blockade of Iranian ports. Gharibabadi's remarks underline Tehran's stated position that any renewed diplomatic engagement would require concrete commitments from the United States.

(With inputs from ANI)

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