US bombs Iran's Kharg Island: Why this island matters and how critical it is to country's economy

Tehran:

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US bombed military sites on Iran's Kharg Island vital to Iran's oil network, while an American official said 2,500 more Marines and an amphibious assault ship are being sent to the Middle East nearly two weeks into the war with the Islamic Republic. Trump said US forces "obliterated" targets on Iran's Kharg Island - home to the primary terminal that handles the country's oil exports - and warned that the island's oil infrastructure could be next. Just a day before, the speaker of the Iranian parliament said such a strike would provoke a new level of retaliation.

Know all about Kharg Island

Located in the Persian Gulf, Kharg Island serves as Iran’s main oil export terminal and is a crucial hub for the country’s energy sector, handling the vast majority of its crude shipments.

Kharg Island is a critical Iranian strategic outpost in the Persian Gulf, currently making global headlines due to a major US military strike on Friday. The island sits roughly 25–30 km off Iran’s southwestern coast. Its deep surrounding waters allow supertankers to dock, which is impossible at most other shallow Iranian coastal areas.

Why Kharg Island matters?

Kharg Island located about 33 kilometres off Iran’s coast, and is the country’s main oil export terminal and one of its most critical economic assets.

Nearly all of Iran’s crude oil exports pass through the island. From the time of war began, Iran has exported about 13.7 million barrels of oil, and satellite imagery on Wednesday showed multiple tankers loading crude at the facility, according to maritime intelligence firm TankerTrackers.com.

It should be noted that the oil exports provide a significant share of Iran’s revenue, with shipments flowing to buyers including China. Experts say any strike on Kharg Island could severely damage the country’s finances. Trump’s attack would not only affect the current government in Tehran but could also undermine the viability of any future government that might emerge.

This island not only hosts large oil storage tanks and export infrastructure in the south, but also houses thousands of workers.

How is Kharg Island critical to Iran’s economy?

According to energy researchers, Kharg Island is central to Iran’s economic survival. Petras Katinas, an energy researcher at the Royal United Services Institute, told The Associated Press that the island is vital to funding Iran’s government and military. “If Iran were to lose control of Kharg, it would be difficult for the country to function,” Katinas said.

He added that control of the island is critical regardless of who governs Iran. “It doesn’t matter which regime is in power — new or old,” Katinas said, noting that taking control of Kharg could give the US significant leverage in negotiations with Tehran because the island is “the main node” of its economy.

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Trump says US forces destroyed military targets on Iranian island that handles oil exports