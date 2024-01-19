Friday, January 19, 2024
     
Watch video: Boeing cargo plane makes emergency landing in Miami after engine catches fire

Fire officials said no injuries were reported in the incident as the Boeing cargo plane made an emergency landing. Boeing has been engulfed in a crisis since an Alaska Airlines plane made an emergency landing after a piece of its fuselage broke off mid-air earlier this month.

Miami Updated on: January 19, 2024 15:18 IST
Image Source : X The plane made an emergency landing after flames were seen coming out of its engine.

Miami: An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after one of its engines caught fire, adding another incident to Boeing's ongoing crisis. Several videos on platform X showed flames shooting out of the left wing of the aircraft mid-flight.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and no injuries were reported, the airport told Reuters. It was not immediately clear how many crew were on board. "The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA," Atlas Air said in a statement, adding that it would conduct an inspection to determine the cause of the incident which occurred late on Thursday. 

Here's a video of the incident

More details are awaited.

