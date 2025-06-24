B-2 Bombers taking flight to attack Iranian nuclear sites, US Air Force shares video The US Air Force released video of B-2 stealth bombers returning to Missouri after striking Iranian nuclear sites, marking a historic long-range mission under Operation Midnight Hammer.

KANSAS CITY (Missouri):

The US Air Force has released video footage showing B-2 Spirit stealth bombers returning to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri following long-range strike missions over Iran, carried out as part of the military escalation that began after Iran’s June 13 attack on Israel.

The video, published on official US military platforms, offers a rare look at the B-2s landing after what defence sources have called a historic, high-endurance combat operation.

Video captures precision aircraft after Iran mission

The clip shows ground crew personnel saluting pilots as the long-range stealth bombers touch down on American soil, concluding what is believed to be a nearly 10,000-mile round-trip mission. The B-2s departed from the US, carried out strikes in Iranian territory, and returned without stopping, underlining the aircraft’s strategic endurance and low observability. The US Air Force did not disclose specific targets or damage assessments, but the mission is understood to be part of the wider US-Israel response to Iranian aggression in the region.

The B-2 bombers are the only jets capable of carrying these huge so-called "bunker buster" bombs, the sole weapons that could penetrate and destroy Iran's underground nuclear sites.

Rare deployment reflects strategic intent

The US launched Operation Midnight Hammer, deploying seven B-2 bombers and a submarine to target Iran's nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Fourteen GBU-57A/B MOP "bunker buster" bombs and 30 Tomahawk missiles were used. Satellite imagery confirmed extensive damage. President Donald Trump described the strikes as "very successful." US officials said the goal was to permanently cripple Iran's nuclear weapons capability. Iran condemned the attack, reiterating that its programme was peaceful.

The B-2 Spirit, built by Northrop Grumman, is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world. Its stealth design makes it extremely difficult to detect by radar, and it is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons. With only a few units operational globally, its deployment signals the strategic gravity of the Iran-Israel conflict and Washington’s commitment to deterring further escalation.

The aircraft is seldom used in active combat due to its high cost and strategic value. Its presence in this mission indicates the US intention to demonstrate military superiority while avoiding long-term boots-on-ground deployment.

The military operation follows Iran’s missile and drone attacks on Israel on June 13, which marked a dramatic escalation in Middle East tensions. While Israel responded with immediate retaliatory strikes, the US joined in days later, targeting Iranian facilities believed to support the regime’s missile and nuclear programmes.

Vice-President JD Vance earlier stated that Iran is now "incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they have", following combined Israeli and American strikes.

Diplomacy remains on the table

President Trump announced a ceasefire via Truth Social: "The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it". Despite the show of force, the United States has maintained that it does not seek further escalation. Washington officials have reiterated that the operation was a measured and limited response to prevent future attacks on allies and protect regional stability.

What the B-2 Return Symbolises

The release of the landing video serves not only as confirmation of mission success but also as a carefully crafted signal of deterrence to Iran and its allies. The highly adaptable B-2 stealth bomber can deploy both conventional and nuclear weapons. Often nicknamed the "flying hotel," it features amenities such as a bed, toilet, microwave, and mini-fridge to support the crew during extended missions. This recent operation marked the most extensive combat deployment of B-2 bombers to date and the longest mission of its kind since the U.S. campaign in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.