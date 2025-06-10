US arrests another Chinese scientist at Detroit airport for smuggling of biological material The government last week charged two Chinese scientists who are accused of conspiring to smuggle a toxic fungus into the US.

Detroit:

A Chinese scientist has been arrested and charged in the US for allegedly smuggling biological material into the United States related to certain worms and providing false information to federal authorities about the shipments, authorities said on Monday. Chengxuan Han, a researcher at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, was taken into custody by the FBI upon arrival at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on June 8.

According to federal prosecutors, Han faces charges of smuggling goods into the US and making false statements, both felony offences.

Scientist is accused of shipping biological material

Federal charging documents allege that Han is alleged to have sent four packages to the US from China containing a biological material related to round worm. These packages were addressed to individuals associated with a laboratory at the University of Michigan.

The scientist is accused of shipping biological material months ago to staff at a laboratory at the University of Michigan. The FBI, in a court filing, described it as material related to certain worms and requires a government permit. "The guidelines for importing biological materials into the US for research purposes are stringent but clear, and actions like this undermine the legitimate work of other visiting scholars," said John Nowak, who leads field operations at US Customs and Border Protection.

The scientist was taken into custody on Sunday after being interviewed upon her arrival from China, where she is currently pursuing an advanced degree at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan. She planned to spend a year completing a project at the University of Michigan.

FBI believes biological material was dangerous

Upon arriving at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport on June 8, Han allegedly made false statements to federal officials regarding the packages and the biological materials she had previously shipped to the United States. Prosecutors also revealed that Han had erased data from her electronic devices just days before her arrival -- a move investigators view as a deliberate attempt to obstruct the inquiry.

According to the FBI, her shipments, including an envelope concealed inside a book, were intercepted by authorities last year and earlier this year. The court filing does not indicate whether the FBI believes the biological material was dangerous, though US Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr said smuggling "threatens our security."

Kash Patel on arrest of Chinese scientist

"Yesterday, Detroit arrested a second Chinese national on charges of smuggling biological materials into the US and lying to federal agents," said Kash Patel, FBI director on X. "This individual is Chengxuan Han, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China and a Ph.D. student in Wuhan, China. Han is the third PRC-connected individual charged on similar allegations in recent days."

Authorities confirmed this case is part of a broader federal crackdown on illegal biological material trafficking by individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) works relentlessly to undermine America’s research institutions.

Last week, the US government charged two Chinese scientists with conspiring to smuggle a toxic fungus into the country. One of them was denied entry at Detroit airport and deported to China last year, while the other, a researcher affiliated with the University of Michigan, was arrested and remains in custody.

(With AP inputs)

