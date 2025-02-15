US Army will no longer allow transgender individuals to enlist in military with immediate effect

Follow us on Image Source : X Image used for representative purposes.

The United States Army has announced that it will no longer allow transgender individuals to enlist in the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members. The US Army said that this will come into effect immediately and all new accessions for people with a history of gender dysphoria for people with a history of gender dysphoria are stopped.

"Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for Service members are paused," the US Army said in a post on X.

The US Army's announcement comes after US President Donald Trump last month announced he had signed four executive orders that will reshape the military, including banning transgender service members from serving in the US armed forces.

In its post, the US Army stated, "Individuals with gender dysphoria have volunteered to serve our country and will be treated with dignity and respect."

Trump said he signed the executive orders while aboard Air Force One while travelling to Washington from Florida During his first administration, Donald Trump had banned transgender Americans from serving in the armed forces in 2017, according to a CNN report.