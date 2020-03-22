Image Source : AP Combating COVID-19: US Army turns New York hotels into hospitals to fight coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus cases in US increase, the army has stepped up to help make the situation better. Images have surfaced showing the US Army entering the hotels and dorms in New York and turning them into temporary hospitals to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

New York City has seen over 6,000 cases of coronavirus.

#US- More than 3,300 National Guard soldiers are deployed across 28 states and US Army Corps of Engineers work to convert 10,000 hotel and dorm rooms to hospitals in New York as military expands role in coronavirus outbreak.

As of March 22, there have been 76 deaths related to coronavirus in the state of New York.