Sunday, March 22, 2020
     
Combating COVID-19: US Army turns New York hotels into hospitals to fight coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus cases in US increase, the army has stepped up to help make the situation better. Images have surfaced showing the US Army entering the hotels and dorms in New York and turning them into temporary hospitals to combat the coronavirus pandemic. 

New York Published on: March 22, 2020 18:27 IST



As coronavirus cases in US increase, the army has stepped up to help make the situation better. Images have surfaced showing the US Army entering the hotels and dorms in New York and turning them into temporary hospitals to combat the coronavirus pandemic. 

New York City has seen over 6,000 cases of coronavirus.

Fight Against Coronavirus

As of March 22, there have been 76 deaths related to coronavirus in the state of New York. 

