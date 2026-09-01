US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll quits after short 18-month tenure; what's behind sudden departure?

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is stepping down after about 18 months in office, the White House has announced, marking the latest departure of a senior military leader under President Donald Trump.

The White House did not give a reason for Driscoll’s resignation. However, tensions between him and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have been widely reported. Driscoll is also a longtime friend of Vice President JD Vance, whom he met while attending Yale Law School.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly praised Driscoll, saying he had been effective in advancing Trump’s agenda at the Department of the Army. She credited him with strengthening military readiness and lethality, supporting historic military operations and assisting in negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rift with Trump administration behind quitting?

A US Army official, speaking anonymously because they were not authorised to comment publicly, said Driscoll spoke with Trump about the state of the Army before submitting his resignation. The official provided no further details. The Pentagon referred questions to the Army.

Driscoll’s departure comes amid significant changes in Army leadership. In April, Hegseth ousted Gen. Randy George, the Army’s top uniformed officer. Gen. Christopher Donahue, who commanded US Army forces in Europe and Africa, stepped down unexpectedly in June.

Gen. Christopher LaNeve, who has rapidly risen under Hegseth, replaced George as the Army’s acting chief of staff. Under LaNeve, the Army has also moved to end a drone modernisation programme that Driscoll had supported. An Army unit in Europe had been developing its own drones before LaNeve ordered it to stop and return to its traditional infantry role.

Driscoll was considered an ally of George and expressed regret over his removal. He told Congress in April that he and his family visited George after his resignation and embraced him. At the same time, Driscoll acknowledged that civilian leadership has the authority to select military commanders.

About Dan Driscoll

An Iraq War veteran, technology investor and former adviser to Vance, Driscoll was nominated by Trump in 2024. Trump described him at the time as a “disruptor and change agent.”

As Army secretary, Driscoll was given the unusual assignment of helping negotiate efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. He also pushed to reduce bureaucratic barriers for defence contractors developing drones and counter-drone technologies as modern warfare rapidly evolves.

The Senate confirmed Driscoll in February 2025 by a 66-28 vote. His confirmation hearing focused largely on Army modernisation, recruitment and strengthening the US military-industrial base.

Driscoll comes from a military family, with both his father and grandfather having served in the Army. He served as an Army armour officer from August 2007 to March 2011 and was deployed to Iraq from October 2009 to July 2010.

Before joining the administration, Driscoll unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for a North Carolina congressional seat in 2020, receiving about 8% of the vote in a crowded primary.

His resignation is the latest in a series of senior military leadership changes under Trump and Hegseth. Several generals and admirals have been removed, including the head of the Navy. In April, the Pentagon abruptly announced that Navy Secretary John Phelan was leaving, making him the first head of a military service to depart during Trump’s second term.

With inputs from AP

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